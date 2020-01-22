#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Defaulted on a loan? Here's how you can avoid getting into a debt trap

Updated : January 22, 2020 11:37 AM IST

According to Bhavin Patel, founder and CEO, LenDenClub, an individual is expected to default on his or her loan at least once in life.
In banking, commercial loans are considered defaulted if the debtor has made zero payments of interest or principal within 90 days.
A loan default occurs when a borrower is not able to pay the EMI amount with interest to the financial institution as per the loan agreement.
Defaulted on a loan? Here's how you can avoid getting into a debt trap
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

UP cabinet approves an increase licence fee for country-made & foreign liquor, for beer

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV