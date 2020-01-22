Defaulted on a loan? Here's how you can avoid getting into a debt trap
Updated : January 22, 2020 11:37 AM IST
According to Bhavin Patel, founder and CEO, LenDenClub, an individual is expected to default on his or her loan at least once in life.
In banking, commercial loans are considered defaulted if the debtor has made zero payments of interest or principal within 90 days.
A loan default occurs when a borrower is not able to pay the EMI amount with interest to the financial institution as per the loan agreement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more