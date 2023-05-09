How to avail tax benefits from your health, life and car insurance policies

Every individual or HUF can claim a deduction under Section 80D for their health insurance which is taken from the total income in any given year. The benefit can also be taken from buying the policy to cover spouse, dependent children or parent. Read to know more

The Indian tax system offers several investment options to save on taxes through tax-exempted income streams. One of the popular options include insurance, which provides tax exemption under various sections of the Income Tax (I-T) Act. While investment tools like mutual funds/ public provident fund/ fixed deposit etc. can help create wealth and save tax, multiple insurance products in life and health insurance categories can help individuals in safeguarding finances, along with tax saving.

Health insurance

Individuals can save tax under Section 80D, where they can get a deduction of up to Rs 25,000 for health insurance, as well as for the spouse and children. The policyholders can also get a deduction up to Rs 50,000, if the parents are above 60 and deduction of Rs 25,000 if parents are below the age of 60.

Policyholders (Under Hindu Unified Family) who are paying for any disabled family member, can get exemptions up to Rs 1.25 lakh under Section 80D. People can also get tax exemption of up to Rs 5,000, for preventive health check-up, under section 80D, said Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder at RenewBuy.

This tax exemption can be claimed on behalf of the policyholder or his/ her spouse, children and even parents.

Life insurance

In case of life insurance plans, an individual can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on premiums paid. Under Section 80C, this deduction is available for policies that cover the individual, his/her spouse and children. However, it is important to note that the life insurance policy must have a minimum term of 5 years to be eligible for tax deduction, Chatterjee told CNBC-TV18.com.

Government has also revised the tax rules under ULIPs, where the proceeds from ULIPs will lose their tax-exempt status if the total premiums for all ULIP policies held by an individual surpass Rs 2.5 lakh annually, under Section 80C.

While life and health insurance policies can help individuals with tax saving, people should not look at buying these policies only for tax saving purpose. Both life and health insurance are significantly important for protecting an individual and his/ her family from any kind of unprecedented circumstance.

Car insurance

One can seek tax benefits on car insurance premium if it is used for business purpose. Taxpayers who use their cars for personal use cannot do the same.

If the employer is the owner of the car, he/she can use it for both business and personal needs. In such cases, the tax exemption is calculated based on the engine capacity of the car. It the employer provides the car and it is solely used for business purposes, the insurance premiums can be used for tax exemptions.

Here, the employer needs to provide a certificate that the car is used only for business purposes.