How to avail tax benefits from your health, life and car insurance policies

By Anshul

Every individual or HUF can claim a deduction under Section 80D for their health insurance which is taken from the total income in any given year. The benefit can also be taken from buying the policy to cover spouse, dependent children or parent. Read to know more

The Indian tax system offers several investment options to save on taxes through tax-exempted income streams. One of the popular options include insurance, which provides tax exemption under various sections of the Income Tax (I-T) Act. While investment tools like mutual funds/ public provident fund/ fixed deposit etc. can help create wealth and save tax, multiple insurance products in life and health insurance categories can help individuals in safeguarding finances, along with tax saving.

Health insurance Individuals can save tax under Section 80D, where they can get a deduction of up to Rs 25,000 for health insurance, as well as for the spouse and children. The policyholders can also get a deduction up to Rs 50,000, if the parents are above 60 and deduction of Rs 25,000 if parents are below the age of 60. Policyholders (Under Hindu Unified Family) who are paying for any disabled family member, can get exemptions up to Rs 1.25 lakh under Section 80D. People can also get tax exemption of up to Rs 5,000, for preventive health check-up, under section 80D, said Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder at RenewBuy.