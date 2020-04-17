Personal Finance
How to avail income tax benefits under National Pension System
Updated : April 17, 2020 05:58 PM IST
While the Tier 1 NPS account offers income tax benefits, there is no tax benefit on the fund parked in Tier 2 account.
Any individual who is subscriber of NPS can claim tax deduction up to 10 percent of gross income with in the overall ceiling of Rs. 1.5 lakh.
An additional deduction for investment up to Rs 50,000 in NPS (Tier I account) is available exclusively to NPS subscribers under subsection 80CCD (1B).