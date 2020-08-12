How to avail free medical check-ups under your health insurance?

Most insurance companies allow their health insurance policyholders to go for free health check-up once every three to five years. According to policy wordings of most of the insurers, this benefit of free medical test is available only after a block of claim-free years. However, some companies may even offer it every year, irrespective of the claims made.

For example, Digit Insurance offers a complementary medical check-up irrespective of the claim status. They also do not restrict the number of or type of tests one can take.

“The only limit is on the amount offered. So, if somebody can opt for a full-body check-up in that amount, they can definitely go for that,” says Sudha Reddy, Head, Health and Travel at Digit Insurance.

Digit Insurance offers a free medical check-up up to 0.25 percent of the Sum Insured (SI) per family.

According to Policybazaar, Religare Health Insurance also offers health check-ups to policyholder every year, irrespective of a medical claim made in the previous year.

The different centres (where the check-up is done) may, however, have different charges. United India Insurance reimburses health check-up cost which is limited to 1 percent of the average sum insured of 4 claim-free years.

To grab the benefit of free health check-up facility offered under the regular insurance policy, an insured needs to first get in touch with the insurance company via call, email, or by visiting the insurance company’s office.

“A few insurance companies have an online form, which needs to be filled by the insured individual, to apply for the free medical check-up benefit,” explains Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.

Usually, an insurance provider will specify the centers where customers can get their free check-up done.

“If individual wishes to go for a check-up in a lab of their choice, which is not part of the insurance company’s network, then they can ask the insurance company to arrange for a check-up and later claim reimbursement from the company,” says Goel.

Once the appointment is fixed, the policyholder will receive an authorization letter, which needs to be shown at the diagnostic center along with the health card.