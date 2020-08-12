Personal Finance How to avail free medical check-ups under your health insurance? Updated : August 12, 2020 02:09 PM IST Most insurance companies allow their health insurance policyholders to go for free health check-up once every three to five years. According to policy wordings of most of the insurers, this benefit of free medical test is available only after a block of claim-free years. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply