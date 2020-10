Voter ID serves as an identity proof for voters and prevents impersonation and fraud during elections. This card is also commonly known as an election card, voter's card, or Voter ID card.

Voter ID consists of a unique serial number, name of cardholder, gender, date of birth, father's name, photograph, a hologram of a particular state, residential address, among other details.

An Indian citizen who is at least 18 years of age and has a permanent address can apply for a voter ID either through online or offline mode. Proof of identity, address, and photograph is required for applying for a voter ID card.

Here are the steps to apply for voter ID online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Step 2: Click on National Voters Services Portal (NVSP)

Step 3: Click on "Apply online for registration of new voter".

Step 4: Enter details like name, date of birth, address and upload the required documents such as address and date of birth proofs.

Step 5: Click on "Submit"

An email with a link to a personal voter's ID page will be sent on the id provided. One can track the voter ID application through this page and receive a voter ID card in a month from the application, according to Bankbazaar.

In case, voter ID is not received, the applicant can visit the nearest election office or the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) official website and track status.

Applicants can also verify their voter ID online if they suspect their ID to be a counterfeit by using their voter ID number.

The applicant will have to visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of their state or the nearest state election office. By doing so, they can search and check if their name is present in the electoral roll, following which they can cross verify the details, as per ClearTax.

Here are the steps to verify voter ID online:

Step 1: Visit the National Voters Services Portal (NVSP)

Step 2: Select “Search name in the electoral roll”