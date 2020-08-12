Personal Finance How to apply for PMAY benefits online? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : August 12, 2020 05:34 PM IST The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – ‘Housing For All’ scheme, aims to provide a place to reside for millions of urban poor. Under this mission, credit linked subsidy (CLSS) is being provided on home loans taken by eligible urban poor for acquisition and construction of house. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply