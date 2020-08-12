How to apply for PMAY benefits online? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – 'Housing For All' scheme, aims to provide a place to reside for millions of urban poor. Under this mission, Credit Linked Subsidy (CLSS) is being provided on home loans taken by eligible urban poor for acquisition and construction of house.

The scheme is available till March 2021.

Under the scheme, the interest subsidy up to 2.67 lakh per house is admissible for beneficiaries of Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG)-I and Middle Income Group (MIG)-II seeking housing loans.

For EWS, the annual income cap stands at Rs 3 lakh. In case of LIG, the maximum annual income is between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. For MIG, the cap for annual income is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, according to BankBazaar.

Here are the steps to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits, as per BankBazaar:

Step 1: Log on to the official Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at pmaymis.gov.in

Step 2: Choose the ‘Benefits under other 3 components’ option by clicking the ‘Citizen Assessment’ drop down.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number and click submit.

Step 4: A new page opens. Enter all the information regarding name, income, number of family members, residential address, contact number, age of the head of the family, religion and caste.