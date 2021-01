The Rs 4,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)—the first government-owned or public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC)—opened for subscription on Monday. This is the first IPO of the year and will close on January 20.

The initial public offering is of up to 178.20 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Most brokerages have advised subscribing to the issue because of its reasonable valuations and solid growth outlook.

Brokerages such as Groww offer the option of investing in it.

Here are the steps to invest in IRFC IPO via Groww website/app:

Step 1: Login via desktop, and go to—groww.in/ipo. Select IRFC IPO from the list of upcoming IPOs. In the case of the Groww app, click on the stocks tab and scroll down to see the list of open IPOs. Select IRFC IPO from the list. Please update the app to the latest version to view the IPO option.

Step 2: Once you click on the IRFC IPO, you will be able to view important information about the IPO such as lot size, issue size and price band. You can also ready the RHP or the Red Herring Prospectus to access details regarding the objects of the offer.

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’. Enter the bid price and quantity. Please note, for IRFC the lot size is 576 shares. This is the minimum number of shares for which you can place an order. You can buy IRFC shares in multiples of the lot size and can place up to 3 bids.

Step 4: After placing the bid, click on ‘Continue’ to proceed. The highest bid amount will be blocked in your account and cannot be used for withdrawal. This amount will get unblocked in case you do not receive an allotment.

Step 5: Enter UPI ID, verify bids and click on ‘Submit Bid‘.