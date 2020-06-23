How to enroll your child for Aadhaar card? Here's a step-by-step-guide

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is considered as one of the most important proofs of identity and address for Indian residents. UIDAI includes all residents living in India under this scheme, irrespective of their age. This means even newborns/children can be enrolled for Aadhaar.

For enrolling a child for Aadhaar card, the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card of one of the parents is required.

“For children below 5 years, no biometrics are captured. Their UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect is mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter,” according to UIDAI.

Here are the steps to apply children below 5 years for Aadhaar, as per Paisabaazar:

Step 1: Visit a nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill the form mentioning the Aadhaar number of one of the parents

Step 2: The address and other demographic details are also to be filled from the parent’s Aadhaar

Step 3: Submit the child's birth certificate

Step 4: The child’s photograph will be taken

Step 5: Thereafter, the Aadhaar executive will hand over the acknowledgment slip that contains the enrollment number. The enrollment number can be used to check the status of Aadhaar.

Here are the steps to apply for Aadhaar children above 5 years of age, as per Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Visit a nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill the form

Step 2: Submit the form along with relevant documents to the executive

Step 3: The executive will take child’s biometrics (10 fingerprints, iris scan and photograph)