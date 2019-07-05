Here's how the Union Budget 2019 impacts your personal tax

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019 has laid down the vision of the Narendra Modi government which includes housing for all, pollution free environment, among other initiatives. The Union Budget, similar to the interim budget, appreciated the tax payers’ valuable contribution in the smooth functioning of the economy.

Following are the key changes on the individual tax front:

Tax on the super rich :



Up to Rs 50 lakh: 31.20 percent



Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore: 34.32 percent



Rs 1 to 2 crore: 35.88 percent



Rs 2 to 5 crore: 39.00 percent



Above Rs 5 crore: 42.74 percent



Housing for all :

The government has proposed an additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid towards housing loan in cases where the loan is sanctioned between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, the stamp value of the property does not exceed Rs 45 lakh and the individual does not own any residential house property on the date of sanction of the loan.

Boost for clean energy

To promote usage of electric vehicles, a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be allowed for interest paid on the loan taken to purchase the same. In order to avail the benefit, the loan needs to be sanctioned between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2023.

Improved compliance:



Claim of deduction under section 54 or 54B or 54D or 54EC or 54F or 54G or 54GA or 54GB



Deposit of amount exceeding Rs 1 crore in one or more current account maintained with bank or co-operative bank



Electricity bill exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a year



Incurring expenditure (including in aggregate) in excess of Rs 2 lakh for themselves or any other person for travel to a foreign country



Such other conditions as may be specified



To curb the cash transactions and promote the cashless economy, there would be a levy of income tax at 2 percent on the cash withdrawal in excess of Rs 1 crore. This is expected to play a leading role in reduction of cash in the economy.

Ease of compliance:Tax returns will be available with pre-filled details of salary, capital gains from securities, bank interest and dividends etc. taken from various sources like stock exchanges, banks, mutual fund houses, EPFO etc. This should make the return filing process for common man much easy.Also, any person who has not been allotted Permanent Account Number (PAN) or has a PAN which is linked to Aadhaar can quote Aadhaar in lieu of PAN. Also, faceless assessment or e-assessment will be launched in a phased manner and will replace manual assessments.





Withdrawal under the National Pension System is to be exempted to the extent of 60 percent of the amount payable. This is a welcome measure and should induce more people to sign up for the scheme.



Individual and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) will now be required to deduct taxes at source for payments made to contractors or professionals who are resident in India if the payment exceeds Rs 50 lakh. Also, where tax is to be deducted in case of purchase of immovable property, the definition of immovable property would include payments made for club memberships, car parking fee, electricity and water, maintenance and facility fee, advance fee, etc.



Relief under section 89 is to be considered for the purpose of calculating advance tax, interest under Section 243A, 234B and 234C.



Definition of assessee under the Black-Money Act is proposed to be modified to include assessee who qualified as resident in the year of earning the undisclosed foreign income or the year in which the undisclosed foreign asset was acquired



The proposed budget focuses on growth of the nation through affordable housing, clean environment, digitization and ease of compliance with an eye on minimum government maximum governance.