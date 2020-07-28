Personal Finance How Systematic Transfer Plan of mutual fund works? Benefits and other details Updated : July 28, 2020 06:27 PM IST The frequency of transfer can be weekly/fortnightly/monthly/quarterly/semi-annually or annually. According to Rachit Chawla, Founder and CEO, Finway, STP helps investors in reducing the risk exposure in volatile markets. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply