The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its repo rate multiple times in the recent past. This has led to several commercial banks lowering EMIs on home loans. However, the transmission of these low rates to the borrower are speedier only in case of loans which are based on the repo-linked lending rates.

Consumers having loans linked to marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) do not get any immediate benefit from the lowering of rates. There is a reset-period for MCLR-based home loans only after which rates get revised for the borrower.

This is because MCLR is an internal benchmark rate, where repo rate is not the sole factor in determining the lending rate; other sources of funds are also taken into account, explained Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology.

On the other hand, repo-linked lending rate, or RLLR, is an external benchmark which is comparatively more transparent.

“In case of RLLR, the borrower is not dependent upon bank to decide the lending rate since it automatically gets adjusted (on the first day of the month following the change) with repo rate,” adds Kamra.

Further, in case of MCLR, usually the fall in repo rate does not result in fall in lending rate for the end customer in a similar proportion.

Commercial banks generally offer a rest period of one year for MCLR-based loans. For the borrowers, this means that banks will have to reprice the interest rates on loans after one year to pass on any changes in the external benchmark rate.

The reset period is usually mentioned in the loan agreement with the bank

Here's an example: if a borrower had availed a home loan from any bank on September 1, 2019, the interest rate will remain unchanged until August 31, 2020 despite any MCLR cut announced by the bank. The benefit of the MCLR reduction will be passed on to the borrower (existing home loan borrower) only on September 1, 2020.

The rate is typically also based on the bank’s own cost of funds in case of MCLR. The actual effective home loan interest rate also depends on the loan amount, tenure and other factors.

“Home loan rates need to be reset by banks at least once in three months, in tandem with the repo rate. Thus, in effect, any change in the external benchmark rate mandatorily has to be passed on to the borrowers within three months of the change. As a result, faster transmission of key policy rates will be seen in case of RLLR,” says Anuj Kacker, CEO and co-founder of MoneyTap.