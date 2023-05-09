How many times can you update name, date of birth, address on Aadhaar card

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be obtained voluntarily by the citizens of India. Read this to find out how many times Aadhaar data can be updated
The 12-digit unique Aadhaar number issued by the government serves as a proof of identity and helps users in various purposes, such as opening a bank account, applying for a passport or a driving licence. While the details on the Aadhaar card such as name, date of birth, mobile number or address can be updated, Unique Identification of India (UIDAI) has certain limitations on number of times this can be done. Let's take a look
Name
Aadhaar users are allowed to make changes in their name twice. Only exceptional cases are allowed by the regional branch of UIDAI on special request in case of a third change.
Users can update the name if the change is minor and comprises spelling correction (phonetically same); sequence change; short form to full form; and name change after marriage. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable, but they can change two fields (for e.g., name plus gender) during a single attempt for this amount.
Date of birth (DoB)
Users can update the Date of Birth (DoB) in Aadhaar only once. However, in case they have a genuine need to update the DoB again, they can follow an exception process by visit any Aadhaar Kendra with a valid proof as per UIDAI's list. If this request gets rejected, users can call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in and request for ‘exception update’ by sharing the latest Update Request Number and contact details.
Photograph
Users can change the photo as many times they want to change. There is no limit for that.
As per the rule, a photograph is mandatory when an user applies for an Aadhaar Card. For changing the same, the user can visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre. It's vital to note that biometric updates such as photographs and fingerprints cannot be changed online.
Address
There is no limit on the number of times one can change the address in Aadhaar.
UIDAI offers a wide range of services online through its 'self-service' portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in. One such online facility allows users to make changes in their address details fed into the Aadhaar database.
