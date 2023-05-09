How many times can you update name, date of birth, address on Aadhaar card

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be obtained voluntarily by the citizens of India. Read this to find out how many times Aadhaar data can be updated

The 12-digit unique Aadhaar number issued by the government serves as a proof of identity and helps users in various purposes, such as opening a bank account, applying for a passport or a driving licence. While the details on the Aadhaar card such as name, date of birth, mobile number or address can be updated, Unique Identification of India (UIDAI) has certain limitations on number of times this can be done. Let's take a look

Name

Aadhaar users are allowed to make changes in their name twice. Only exceptional cases are allowed by the regional branch of UIDAI on special request in case of a third change.

Users can update the name if the change is minor and comprises spelling correction (phonetically same); sequence change; short form to full form; and name change after marriage. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable, but they can change two fields (for e.g., name plus gender) during a single attempt for this amount.