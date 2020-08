Authored by Harsh Jain

Deciding the number of stocks in the portfolio is one of the most challenging decisions faced by an equity investor. The conundrum – how many are too many? On the flip side – how many are too few?

This is an important aspect of stock investing because if you have too few stocks in your portfolio then underperformance by one stock can bring down the value of the entire portfolio significantly.

On the other hand, if you have too many stocks in your portfolio, then even if one stock performed exceptionally well, the impact on the portfolio would be minimal. Hence, it is important to ensure that you focus not just on the quality of the stocks that you buy but also on the number of stocks in your portfolio.

How do you determine the perfect number of stocks in your portfolio?

In a single-stock portfolio, the risk exposure is the maximum since the movement in stock prices directly correlates to the movement in the value of the investment portfolio.

If an investor has two stocks, then the risk is divided between both of them based on the percentage of the value of the portfolio. With three is risk reduces and continues to reduce until it reaches a threshold point after which it starts diluting the returns. For each investor, this threshold point is different. Hence, it is important to determine that magic number yourself.

While many experts have tried to offer a range where most investors find their magic number (10-30 stocks), confining yourself to a range should be avoided.

Here are some points that can help you determine the perfect number of stocks in your equity portfolio:

Diversify as long as risk mitigation outweighs the dilution of returns

A lot has been said about the benefits of diversification. When you invest in stocks, it is prudent to spread your investments across various sectors, market capitalizations, geographies, etc. However, you should know when you have diversified enough.

Remember, diversification helps you avoid the risk of concentration alone. Market risks cannot be mitigated using diversification. Some investors try so hard to reduce the impact of a market crash on their portfolio that they don’t consider the damage they are doing to the overall returns. Ensure that you keep an eye on both these aspects.

Think about your investment style (active or passive)

Are you an active or passive investor? This is an important aspect since it will determine not just the quality of stocks that you should buy, but also the quantity.

Let’s say that you are an active investor who monitors their investments regularly, analyzes the company’s financials and announcements, and makes investment decisions. You look for opportunities to rebalance your portfolio for optimum returns. This means having the acumen to analyze the performance of the companies invested in and the time to do so. If this is you, then you can afford to have fewer stocks in your portfolio.

On the other hand, if you are a passive investor, then diversification is your best tool and you should look to maximize the number of good-quality stocks in your portfolio.

Limit your Hedging positions

Another common observation is investors buying a large number of different stocks to hedge their position.

Just to clarify: Diversification is about investing in stocks with zero or low correlation. On the other hand, Hedging is about investing in stocks having a negative correlation with each other. Hence, in a diversified portfolio, the change in the price of one stock has little or no effect on the others. While in a hedged portfolio, the price of one stock increases, then the price of some other stock drops and vice versa.

Hedging is another way of reducing risks in your equity portfolio. Most stock investors try to reduce the risks without impacting the returns of the portfolio. While this sounds ideal, they tend to get so consumed by reducing risks that the portfolio grows out of control.

They tend to over-diversify or over-hedge leading to a large number of stocks in the portfolio. Soon, the number increases to a level where keeping track of events associated with each company becomes impossible. Hence, ensure that you limit your hedging positions along with diversification.

Summing Up

So, if you are looking for a number, then a range of 2-30 stocks per portfolio seems reasonable. However, this is not set in stone. As explained above, the ideal number of stocks in your portfolio has more to do with your investment goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon and less with some predetermined number of stocks. Since the markets are volatile and dynamic, the trick lies in ensuring that you have control over your portfolio at all times.