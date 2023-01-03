Read this to understand how IPOs performed in 2022 and what are the top IPOs lined up for 2023`

The Indian primary market had 39 initial public offering (IPO) launches with a total issue size of Rs.64,670 crore in the calendar year (CY) 2022. These included much-awaited IPOs like LIC of India, Delhivery, Sula Vineyards and many more. Now, close to 100 IPOs with diversified offerings and sectors are getting ready for retail and institutional investors in CY23. Given that, let's look at the performance in 2022 and the way forward

Top-performing IPOs in 2022

Of the 39 new listings in CY22, 25 companies ended day 1 with listing gains ranging from 1.1 percent to 49.2 percent. The highest listing gain of CY22 was from DCX Systems, which was issued at Rs.207 and closed on day 1 at Rs.308.80, said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.

"Based on the current prices of these 39 IPOs, seven companies have delivered excellent returns, with Adani Wilmar leading the pack at 168.5 percent, followed by Hariom Pipe Industries (135.4 percent) and Venus Pipes (118.8 percent). Ruchi Soya Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services and Vedant Fashions are the other companies with gains higher than 50 percent (based on 30 December closing prices)," Khoday said.

Performance of IPOs in 2022 No Company Close Date Issue Price Rs. ListingDay Close Rs. Current Price Rs. Listing Day Gain/Loss CurrentGain/Loss 1 AGS Transact Technologies Jan 21, 2022 175.00 161.30 63.65 -7.8% -63.6% 2 Adani Wilmar Jan 31, 2022 230.00 265.20 617.65 15.3% 168.5% 3 Vedant Fashions Feb 08, 2022 866.00 934.85 1,330.55 8.0% 53.6% 4 Uma Exports Mar 30, 2022 68.00 84.00 47.60 23.5% -30.0% 5 Ruchi Soya Industries Mar 28, 2022 650.00 924.85 1,193.40 42.3% 83.6% 6 Veranda Learning Solutions Mar 31, 2022 137.00 160.40 246.05 17.1% 79.6% 7 Hariom Pipe Industries Apr 05, 2022 153.00 224.70 360.10 46.9% 135.4% 8 Campus Activewear Apr 28, 2022 292.00 378.60 413.35 29.7% 41.6% 9 Rainbow Children's Medicare Apr 29, 2022 542.00 450.10 739.20 -17.0% 36.4% 10 Life Insurance Corporation of India May 09, 2022 949.00 875.45 684.00 -7.8% -27.9% 11 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services May 12, 2022 630.00 562.70 991.45 -10.7% 57.4% 12 Delhivery May 13, 2022 487.00 537.25 331.45 10.3% -31.9% 13 Venus Pipes & Tubes May 13, 2022 326.00 351.75 713.40 7.9% 118.8% 14 Paradeep Phosphates May 19, 2022 42.00 43.95 59.00 4.6% 40.5% 15 Ethos May 20, 2022 878.00 802.60 1,018.25 -8.6% 16.0% 16 eMudhra May 24, 2022 256.00 258.85 315.05 1.1% 23.1% 17 Aether Industries May 26, 2022 642.00 776.75 836.30 21.0% 30.3% 18 Syrma SGS Technology Aug 18, 2022 220.00 313.05 283.00 42.3% 28.6% 19 Dreamfolks Services Aug 26, 2022 326.00 462.65 364.40 41.9% 11.8% 20 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Sep 07, 2022 510.00 508.45 478.60 -0.3% -6.2% 21 Harsha Engineers International Sep 16, 2022 330.00 485.90 382.40 47.2% 15.9% 22 Electronics Mart India Oct 07, 2022 59.00 84.85 86.40 43.8% 46.4% 23 Tracxn Technologies Oct 12, 2022 80.00 93.35 79.85 16.7% -0.2% 24 DCX Systems Nov 02, 2022 207.00 308.80 224.65 49.2% 8.5% 25 Fusion Micro Finance Nov 04, 2022 368.00 324.90 364.20 -11.7% -1.0% 26 Bikaji Foods International Nov 07, 2022 300.00 317.45 436.20 5.8% 45.4% 27 Global Health Nov 07, 2022 336.00 415.65 468.80 23.7% 39.5% 28 Five Star Business Finance Nov 11, 2022 474.00 489.50 617.50 3.3% 30.3% 29 Archean Chemical Industries Nov 11, 2022 407.00 457.95 524.55 12.5% 28.9% 30 Kaynes Technology India Nov 14, 2022 587.00 690.10 748.05 17.6% 27.4% 31 Inox Green Energy Services Nov 15, 2022 65.00 59.10 47.90 -9.1% -26.3% 32 Keystone Realtors Nov 16, 2022 541.00 557.80 494.60 3.1% -8.6% 33 Dharmaj Crop Guard Nov 30, 2022 237.00 266.40 199.55 12.4% -15.8% 34 Uniparts India Dec 02, 2022 577.00 539.55 575.10 -6.5% -0.3% 35 Sula Vineyards Dec 14, 2022 357.00 331.15 332.90 -7.2% -6.8% 36 Abans Holdings Dec 15, 2022 270.00 216.05 189.40 -20.0% -29.9% 37 Landmark Cars Dec 15, 2022 506.00 460.05 460.90 -9.1% -8.9% 38 KFin Technologies Dec 21, 2022 366.00 363.85 344.50 -0.6% -5.9% 39 Elin Electronics (Listed on 30 Dec) Dec 22, 2022 247.00 227.65 227.65 -7.8% -7.8%

(Source: FYERS, Data as of December 30, 2022)

Will 2023 see a boom in IPOs?

As mentioned above, close to 100 IPOs may come for retail and institutional investors in CY23. Based on the information from primary market filings, around 60 companies have already received Sebi approval and are in the final stages of launching the IPO.

Another 37 companies are awaiting SEBI observations and comments on their draft documents. If stock market conditions remain buoyant, most IPOs can hit the market in CY23, Khoday believes.

What are the IPOs lined up?

Navi Technologies, Yatra Online, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Biba Fashions, Vikram Solar, and Droom Technology are some of the well-known firms in the queue, Khoday said.

Other IPOs like B9 Beverages (Bira), Snap Deal, and Lava International are in the process. The issue size of the firms ranges from Rs 250 crore to as high as Rs.8,000 crore, with issue types ranging from entirely OFS to a mix of fresh equity and OFS.

SEBI Approved IPOs - Awaiting Launch Company Name Issue Type Filing Date SEBI Approval Estimated Issue Size(Rs. Cr. / No. of Shares) Protean eGov Technologies OFS 27-12-2021 17-11-2022 OFS: 12,080,140 Shares Macleods Pharmaceuticals OFS 15-02-2022 20-05-2022 OFS: 60,482,040 Shares JK Files & Engineering OFS 09-12-2021 23-02-2022 OFS: Rs.800 Cr Signatureglobal (India) Fresh + OFS 14-07-2022 24-11-2022 Fresh: Rs.750 Cr + OFS: 250 Cr Yatra Online Fresh + OFS 25-03-2022 17-11-2022 Fresh: Rs.750 Cr + OFS: 9,328,358 Shares Balaji Speciality Chemicals Fresh + OFS 12-08-2022 15-11-2022 Fresh: Rs.250 Cr + OFS: 26,000,000 Shares Sai Silk (Kalamandir) Ltd Fresh + OFS 22-07-2022 07-11-2022 Fresh: Rs.175 Cr + OFS: 3,569,180 Shares Hemani Industries Fresh + OFS 29-03-2022 13-10-2022 Fresh: Rs.500 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,500 Cr Droom Technology Fresh + OFS 12-11-2021 12-10-2022 Fresh: Rs.2,000 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,000 Cr Biba Fashions Fresh + OFS 12-04-2022 11-10-2022 Fresh: Rs.90 Cr + OFS: 27,762,010 Shares Deltatech Gaming Fresh + OFS 17-06-2022 30-09-2022 Fresh: Rs.300 Cr + OFS: 250 Cr Vikram Solar Fresh + OFS 24-03-2022 10-08-2022 Fresh: Rs.1,500 Cr + OFS: 5,000,000 Shares Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Fresh + OFS 29-03-2022 18-07-2022 Fresh: Rs.87 Cr + OFS: Rs.327 Cr India Exposition Mart Fresh + OFS 08-03-2022 16-06-2022 Fresh: Rs.450 Cr + OFS: 11,210,659 Shares Bharat FIH Fresh + OFS 24-12-2021 10-06-2022 Fresh: Rs.2,501.90 Cr + OFS: Rs.2,501.90 Cr TBO Tek Fresh + OFS 27-12-2021 19-05-2022 Fresh: Rs.900 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,200 Cr Aadhar Housing Finance Fresh + OFS 24-01-2021 05-05-2022 Fresh: Rs.1,500 Cr + OFS: Rs.5,800 Cr TVS Supply Chain Solutions Fresh + OFS 12-02-2022 04-05-2022 Fresh: Rs.2,000 Cr + OFS: 59,477,497 Shares Navi Technologies Fresh 14-03-2022 05-09-2022 Fresh: Rs.3,350 Cr Source: Axis Capital

Should investors consider IPOs in 2023?

In 2022, investors opted for IPOs with good business outlooks and where the offer price provided the comfort of valuations and listing gains.

While the onus of a better issue price rests on the promoter and merchant bankers, Khoday believes that investors should be cautious enough to read the RHP and understand the fund raising objectives and the proposed valuations before applying for any IPO rather than applying based on the grey market pricing.

