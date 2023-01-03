homepersonal finance News

The Indian primary market had 39 initial public offering (IPO) launches with a total issue size of Rs.64,670 crore in the calendar year (CY) 2022. These included much-awaited IPOs like LIC of India, Delhivery, Sula Vineyards and many more. Now, close to 100 IPOs with diversified offerings and sectors are getting ready for retail and institutional investors in CY23. Given that, let's look at the performance in 2022 and the way forward

Top-performing IPOs in 2022
Of the 39 new listings in CY22, 25 companies ended day 1 with listing gains ranging from 1.1 percent to 49.2 percent. The highest listing gain of CY22 was from DCX Systems, which was issued at Rs.207 and closed on day 1 at Rs.308.80, said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.
"Based on the current prices of these 39 IPOs, seven companies have delivered excellent returns, with Adani Wilmar leading the pack at 168.5 percent, followed by Hariom Pipe Industries (135.4 percent) and Venus Pipes (118.8 percent). Ruchi Soya Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services and Vedant Fashions are the other companies with gains higher than 50 percent (based on 30 December closing prices)," Khoday said.
Performance of IPOs in 2022
NoCompanyClose DateIssue Price Rs.ListingDay Close Rs.Current Price Rs.Listing Day Gain/LossCurrentGain/Loss
1AGS Transact TechnologiesJan 21, 2022175.00161.3063.65-7.8%-63.6%
2Adani WilmarJan 31, 2022230.00265.20617.6515.3%168.5%
3Vedant FashionsFeb 08, 2022866.00934.851,330.558.0%53.6%
4Uma ExportsMar 30, 202268.0084.0047.6023.5%-30.0%
5Ruchi Soya IndustriesMar 28, 2022650.00924.851,193.4042.3%83.6%
6Veranda Learning SolutionsMar 31, 2022137.00160.40246.0517.1%79.6%
7Hariom Pipe IndustriesApr 05, 2022153.00224.70360.1046.9%135.4%
8Campus ActivewearApr 28, 2022292.00378.60413.3529.7%41.6%
9Rainbow Children's MedicareApr 29, 2022542.00450.10739.20-17.0%36.4%
10Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaMay 09, 2022949.00875.45684.00-7.8%-27.9%
11Prudent Corporate Advisory ServicesMay 12, 2022630.00562.70991.45-10.7%57.4%
12DelhiveryMay 13, 2022487.00537.25331.4510.3%-31.9%
13Venus Pipes & TubesMay 13, 2022326.00351.75713.407.9%118.8%
14Paradeep PhosphatesMay 19, 202242.0043.9559.004.6%40.5%
15EthosMay 20, 2022878.00802.601,018.25-8.6%16.0%
16eMudhraMay 24, 2022256.00258.85315.051.1%23.1%
17Aether IndustriesMay 26, 2022642.00776.75836.3021.0%30.3%
18Syrma SGS TechnologyAug 18, 2022220.00313.05283.0042.3%28.6%
19Dreamfolks ServicesAug 26, 2022326.00462.65364.4041.9%11.8%
20Tamilnad Mercantile BankSep 07, 2022510.00508.45478.60-0.3%-6.2%
21Harsha Engineers InternationalSep 16, 2022330.00485.90382.4047.2%15.9%
22Electronics Mart IndiaOct 07, 202259.0084.8586.4043.8%46.4%
23Tracxn TechnologiesOct 12, 202280.0093.3579.8516.7%-0.2%
24DCX SystemsNov 02, 2022207.00308.80224.6549.2%8.5%
25Fusion Micro FinanceNov 04, 2022368.00324.90364.20-11.7%-1.0%
26Bikaji Foods InternationalNov 07, 2022300.00317.45436.205.8%45.4%
27Global HealthNov 07, 2022336.00415.65468.8023.7%39.5%
28Five Star Business FinanceNov 11, 2022474.00489.50617.503.3%30.3%
29Archean Chemical IndustriesNov 11, 2022407.00457.95524.5512.5%28.9%
30Kaynes Technology IndiaNov 14, 2022587.00690.10748.0517.6%27.4%
31Inox Green Energy ServicesNov 15, 202265.0059.1047.90-9.1%-26.3%
32Keystone RealtorsNov 16, 2022541.00557.80494.603.1%-8.6%
33Dharmaj Crop GuardNov 30, 2022237.00266.40199.5512.4%-15.8%
34Uniparts IndiaDec 02, 2022577.00539.55575.10-6.5%-0.3%
35Sula Vineyards Dec 14, 2022357.00            331.15332.90-7.2%-6.8%
36Abans Holdings Dec 15, 2022270.00            216.05189.40-20.0%-29.9%
37Landmark Cars Dec 15, 2022506.00            460.05460.90-9.1%-8.9%
38KFin Technologies Dec 21, 2022366.00            363.85344.50-0.6%-5.9%
39Elin Electronics (Listed on 30 Dec) Dec 22, 2022247.00            227.65227.65-7.8%-7.8%
(Source: FYERS, Data as of December 30, 2022)
Will 2023 see a boom in IPOs?
As mentioned above, close to 100 IPOs may come for retail and institutional investors in CY23. Based on the information from primary market filings, around 60 companies have already received Sebi approval and are in the final stages of launching the IPO.
Another 37 companies are awaiting SEBI observations and comments on their draft documents. If stock market conditions remain buoyant, most IPOs can hit the market in CY23, Khoday believes.
What are the IPOs lined up?
Navi Technologies, Yatra Online, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Biba Fashions, Vikram Solar, and Droom Technology are some of the well-known firms in the queue, Khoday said.
Other IPOs like B9 Beverages (Bira), Snap Deal, and Lava International are in the process. The issue size of the firms ranges from Rs 250 crore to as high as Rs.8,000 crore, with issue types ranging from entirely OFS to a mix of fresh equity and OFS.
SEBI Approved IPOs - Awaiting Launch
Company NameIssue TypeFiling DateSEBI ApprovalEstimated Issue Size(Rs. Cr. / No. of Shares)
Protean eGov TechnologiesOFS27-12-202117-11-2022OFS:    12,080,140 Shares
Macleods PharmaceuticalsOFS15-02-202220-05-2022OFS:    60,482,040 Shares
JK Files & EngineeringOFS09-12-202123-02-2022OFS:    Rs.800 Cr
Signatureglobal (India)Fresh + OFS14-07-202224-11-2022Fresh: Rs.750 Cr + OFS: 250 Cr
Yatra OnlineFresh + OFS25-03-202217-11-2022Fresh: Rs.750 Cr +  OFS: 9,328,358 Shares
Balaji Speciality ChemicalsFresh + OFS12-08-202215-11-2022Fresh: Rs.250 Cr + OFS: 26,000,000 Shares
Sai Silk (Kalamandir) LtdFresh + OFS22-07-202207-11-2022Fresh: Rs.175 Cr + OFS: 3,569,180 Shares
Hemani IndustriesFresh + OFS29-03-202213-10-2022Fresh: Rs.500 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,500 Cr
Droom TechnologyFresh + OFS12-11-202112-10-2022Fresh: Rs.2,000 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,000 Cr
Biba FashionsFresh + OFS12-04-202211-10-2022Fresh: Rs.90 Cr + OFS: 27,762,010 Shares
Deltatech GamingFresh + OFS17-06-202230-09-2022Fresh: Rs.300 Cr + OFS: 250 Cr
Vikram SolarFresh + OFS24-03-202210-08-2022Fresh: Rs.1,500 Cr + OFS: 5,000,000 Shares
Gujarat Polysol ChemicalsFresh + OFS29-03-202218-07-2022Fresh: Rs.87 Cr + OFS: Rs.327 Cr
India Exposition MartFresh + OFS08-03-202216-06-2022Fresh: Rs.450 Cr + OFS: 11,210,659 Shares
Bharat FIHFresh + OFS24-12-202110-06-2022Fresh: Rs.2,501.90 Cr + OFS: Rs.2,501.90 Cr
TBO TekFresh + OFS27-12-202119-05-2022Fresh: Rs.900 Cr + OFS: Rs.1,200 Cr
Aadhar Housing FinanceFresh + OFS24-01-202105-05-2022Fresh: Rs.1,500 Cr + OFS: Rs.5,800 Cr
TVS Supply Chain SolutionsFresh + OFS12-02-202204-05-2022Fresh: Rs.2,000 Cr + OFS: 59,477,497 Shares
Navi TechnologiesFresh14-03-202205-09-2022Fresh: Rs.3,350 Cr
Source: Axis Capital
Should investors consider IPOs in 2023?
In 2022, investors opted for IPOs with good business outlooks and where the offer price provided the comfort of valuations and listing gains.
While the onus of a better issue price rests on the promoter and merchant bankers, Khoday believes that investors should be cautious enough to read the RHP and understand the fund raising objectives and the proposed valuations before applying for any IPO rather than applying based on the grey market pricing.
Read this to understand how IPOs performed in 2022 and what are the top IPOs lined up for 2023
