Personal Finance

How investors used their money this Diwali

Updated : November 24, 2020 03:20 PM IST

On the Cube Wealth App, Kothari says it has witnessed a 35 percent increase in investors buying mutual funds and a 40 percent increase in overall users compared to just 6 months ago in May 2020.
As per Kothari, Cube Wealth also saw a 105.49 percent increase in alternative investments like P2P lending compared to October.
