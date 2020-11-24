How investors used their money this Diwali

The festive season is full of sales and people splurge on all kinds of products. Many people even spend their time looking for smart investments. This Diwali, investors have made significant changes to their portfolio. Some changes were in the form of special schemes, sectoral purchases and geographical diversification.

Let's take a closer look at what investors spent their money on during the festive season:

Mutual Funds

According to Satyen Kothari, founder and CEO, Cube Wealth – a wealth management firm, pandemic seems to have encouraged long-term investment strategies.

On the Cube Wealth App, Kothari says it has witnessed a 35 percent increase in investors buying mutual funds and a 40 percent increase in overall users compared to just 6 months ago in May 2020. Besides this, there was also a 54 percent increase in digital gold purchases compared to May.

Meanwhile, Indian stock deposits went up by 20.44 percent around Diwali compared to May 2020.

US Stocks

In uncertain times many Indians also turned to gold and the US dollar.

"In the run-up to the US elections, many Cube users decided to invest in US stocks - some for the very first time. This for many was a way to add some geographical diversification to their portfolios. The approach investors took has also been interesting. Overall there was a 3X increase in US Stock Investments compared to October," said Kothari.

Alternative Investments

As per Kothari, Cube Wealth also saw a 105.49 percent increase in alternative investments like P2P lending compared to October.

"Investors have warmed up to the idea of investing in the P2P space through our platform as the money is lent to creditworthy individuals with an average CIBIL score of 700 or more. There are several schemes that offer investors different choices in terms of minimum holding periods. The most popular of these is the new 12 percent scheme which has a minimum holding period of just 12 months," explained Kothari.