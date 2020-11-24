Personal Finance How investors used their money this Diwali Updated : November 24, 2020 03:20 PM IST On the Cube Wealth App, Kothari says it has witnessed a 35 percent increase in investors buying mutual funds and a 40 percent increase in overall users compared to just 6 months ago in May 2020. As per Kothari, Cube Wealth also saw a 105.49 percent increase in alternative investments like P2P lending compared to October. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.