How insurance plans protect you against natural disasters like Cyclone Tauktae?

Cyclone Tauktae has caused harm across the country. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, have witnessed damages to properties due to the cyclone. The Uttarakhand disaster in 2020, similarly caused a lot of loss to lives and properties.

These kinds of natural disasters usually come under the "Act of God'" and market experts suggest individuals opt for comprehensive insurance coverage for protection against them.

What kind of insurance plans should one buy?

According to Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder of RenewBuy InsureTech, comprehensive motor and home insurance policies help consumers during such calamities.

"A comprehensive plan usually provides coverage for the structure as well as items/ things inside the structure, in case of natural disaster. Comprehensive plans also provide protection against burglary, electrical equipment breakdowns, and personal accident covers," he tells.

Explaining further about home insurance, he tells that these policies have been standardised by the Insurance Regulatory Development and Authority of India (IRDAI) where consumers can take protection against fire, lightning and flooding. In many insurance companies, there are specially designed home insurance products too, which are approved by IRDAI.

In the case of home insurance, there are two types of policies. A basic fire insurance policy and comprehensive policy. The basic fire insurance policy, according to Chatterjee, offers fire, lightning, storm, and flooding under insurance cover.

Some insurers also offer earthquakes as an add-on cover.

What factors should one check while buying these policies?

As per Chatterjee, in the case of home insurance, one should go through the list of inclusions and exclusions in the policy, so that there is no confusion during claim settlement. The policyholder should also ensure that the insurance covers the natural disaster that his or her region is prone to.

In comprehensive motor insurance cover, Chatterjee explains that the amount insurers pay, depends on the age of the car, and the car’s insurance declared value. All companies except few covers add on till 5 years, some insurance companies also cover till 10 years.

What should customers do for claim settlements?

For claims, Chatterjee advises consumers to reach out to the insurers immediately after a disaster.

"Due to technological advancements; policyholders can now click pictures and send them to insurers over WhatsApp images for insurance claims. Also, there are special helpline numbers which are set up to fast-track claim settlement requirements," he states.

One should have the policy documents ready in case of a natural disaster. The property insurance documents can be kept safe in a bank locker. Nowadays, with digital lockers, one can keep the documents safe in cloud-based platforms and use them immediately, in case any disaster takes place.