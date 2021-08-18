How fuel credit cards can help you save on petrol, diesel costs

Credit cards offer a significant advantage if borrowers pick up the partnership program that matches their lifestyle and spends. For example, fuel cards are great for those who put a lot of miles on their vehicle(s) for work or pleasure and need to spend a lot on petrol and diesel. Considering the high prices of fuel currently, experts believe that it could be a good way to save money.

However, users should be aware that credit card companies typically have partnerships with a specific oil corporation or have monthly limits on fees that qualify for a refund. So, a co-branded fuel card is beneficial and rewarding only if fuel spending is high.

Here are key things to consider while using fuel cards:

Use a 360-degree review approach

According to Anil Pinapala, Founder and CEO of Vivifi India Finance, borrowers should always use a 360-degree review approach while getting a card so that they understand what they are saving on that card.

“Consumers should also weigh in the cost of getting the card including joining fees etc before signing up for the card,” Pinapala suggests.

Stick to one company

As per Nitin Mathur, CEO, Tavaga Advisory Services, sticking to one and only one company (one co-branded card company) will reap the benefits to users.

“Generally, there is an annual fee and a joining fee attached to the co-branded fuel card. If the user spends beyond a threshold, he/she will benefit from a waiver of these joining and annual fees. Hence, spending big on fuel with only one card will help the user in saving money and winning reward points,” Mathur advises.

Consider minimum transaction as well

While transacting through specific co-branded fuel cards, Mathur tells that the user should consider the minimum transaction as well. Many times, these fuel cards offer a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver if the transaction is above the minimum transaction threshold.

Fill tanks frequently

Additionally, Mathur suggests users to fill the tanks frequently to earn reward points and waivers through the co-branded fuel cards.

