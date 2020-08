State Bank of India or SBI, country’s largest lender, has issued a warning against online fraud on its micro-blogging website Twitter by using the popular trend ‘Binod’. The lender said that only if everyone behaved like #Binod when online, there would be lesser fraud reports."

For the unversed, the #Binod memes have taken over the internet over the past few days. It started with a famous YouTube channel Slayy Point's video that went viral. Slayy Point is run by duo Abhyudaya and Gautami.

Recently, they made a video roasting YouTube comments. One of the comments mentioned in the video was by a user called Binod Tharu who simply wrote his first name 'Binod' as a comment.

Soon, this gave birth to trending buzz 'Binod' and people started using it evrey where.

Mobile payments and financial services company Paytm also pitched in and changed their display name to Binod shortly after one user requested it to do so.

They also posted a message using the Binod hashtag, warning people against online fraud.

Mumbai Police also issued a warning against online fraud by using the trend.