How ETFs can help direct investors get over market blues?

What’s the wise thing to do in this market especially for newbie investors? Is it investing directly in equities or is it to get exposure to the right stocks and strategies through exchange-traded funds?

While there has been a rise in direct equity investing lately which can be seen in the sharp rise of demat accounts, the fact that most new investors are jumping into the market without considering the risks involved is worrisome. Over the past few months, due to the lockdown and the somewhat sluggish economic activity at the ground level, most investors have started to dabble in the stock markets without a proper investment plan. People who are working from home are also looking at the stock market as a means to make some extra income.

Investors are opening demat accounts in hordes just to get a piece of the stock market momentum. In fact, there has been a significant jump in investing activity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well, and even from far-off places.

Truth is, the stock market has already run up significantly from its lows, which makes the market volatile at higher levels. The fact remains that given the market conditions, new investors are more likely to be caught in the whirlpool of market volatility leading to negative investment experience as and when the markets turn volatile or corrects.

Besides, knee-jerk reactions to events are quite common. This means that new investors will need nerves of steel to navigate through sometimes turbulent markets. Already, over the past few months, returns from the stock market have been choppy, and there has been a significant churn in terms of sectoral leadership. If you are among those caught on the wrong foot, it could be very difficult for you to recover given the market situation.

So, what could be a better option for direct investors? The answer is exchange-traded funds or ETFs as they are popularly known. ETFs, like shares, are traded directly on exchanges. That means you can buy it instantly just like placing a stock order.

However, unlike direct equity investing, generally, most ETFs are index funds, that is, they hold the same securities as a stock market or bond market index and that too in the same proportion. So for example, For example, a Nifty 50 Index ETF will hold all the Nifty 50 stocks in the same proportion as the Index. It means you are buying a basket of stocks, unlike just one stock.

How does this help the individual investor? The first thing is that unlike buying a single stock or taking risks in few stocks, ETFs have a wide variety of stocks as underlying investments. So, this makes an ETF a lot less volatile than an individual stock. So, over a period of time, regularly investing in ETFs may tend to provide investors with a better risk-adjusted experience.

Investing in an ETF, secondly, removes the worry about stock selection. In direct investing, your portfolio performance depends on the stocks you have purchased. It is very likely, especially those who are new to equity markets, may get carried away by tips or other such information which may lead to a sub-optimal investment experience. Not only that, while stock investing, an investor has to consciously ensure that the portfolio is diversified across sectors and does not face concentration risk at any point in time. This may lead to direct investors spending an inordinate amount of time fretting about a specific investment made or to be made.

With ETFs, as an investor is buying an index, one need not worry about stock selection or sectoral diversification. This is because when investing in a Sensex or a Nifty index, investors get access to the best of blue chips names in an easy and efficient manner. Finally, ETFs have another advantage i.e. they are low-cost in nature when compared to the cost incurred when buying and selling individual stocks.

Taking into consideration all of these aspects, ETFs emerge as one of the simplest ways to take exposure to equities in a disciplined manner while having the flexibility to buy and sell holdings with ease. So, if you are a first-time investor or one with limited experience in terms of direct investing and is wondering how to navigate through equity markets, ETFs are likely to emerge as an optimal investment option as it provides diversified exposure to equities at a low-cost, one which is convenient, and relatively with a lower-risk associated, when compared to direct investing.