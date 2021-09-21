How equipment financing help investors in unlocking new income opportunities

IWarren Buffet once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." His advice and the increasing financial literacy has encouraged people to look for better ways to generate returns on their savings.

The era of the digital revolution has brought millions of investors, mostly salaried millennials, into the global investment market. These new-age investors have realised that they can't escape making investments or rely on age-old methods of investing, if they want to generate wealth. Moreover, investing has become transparent, accessible, convenient, and more importantly executing and managing transactions has become easier with the help of digital tools.

Today, the growing popularity of some of the new-age investment options can be attributed to the desire for diversification as well as attractive risk-return ratios. Equipment Leasing is one such emerging concept gaining momentum. New-age investors, who are on the look-out for new avenues for investing, do not require large investment capital to start investing and can achieve attractive returns with moderate levels of risks.

Investing via lease

Leasing isn't a new concept. Leasing a car, a house or even electronics is a popular global concept. Moreover, global companies like British Airways have relied on the lease model to scale operations. That’s precisely why the $1,185 billion global leasing market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14.4 percent, as per Leasing Global Market Report 2021. However, investing via lease is a relatively new trend in the Indian financial market. The idea is simple: an opportunity to invest in physical assets and earn income as a lessor. Investors can finance moveable assets such as machines or furniture against a regular rental payment for a defined period of time. The user of the asset — mostly companies — do not own the asset but can use it for an agreed period of time at a defined cost.

The growing demand to lease

Numerous questions arise out of that simple idea: Which companies lease assets? What’s the business model? Why do companies lease and not buy the assets? The list goes on.

Leasing is a sustainable option for companies whose operations are dependent on heavy capital investments involving a large number of physical assets. Mobility companies — that accounts for half the global equipment leasing market — are the best example. In the past, airline businesses, cab-rental companies like Avis, Uber and Ola, and bike-sharing companies like Bounce, Vogo, Yulu have used the leasing model to expand their operations and further leveraged it to turn capex into opex to become more agile.

Despite the benefits, leasing penetration remained low in India, until last year. The unprecedented capital crunch, led by the pandemic, brought new challenges. Companies are now exploring different forms of capital to meet their needs. This includes invoice discounting for receivables for high quality B2B clients, inventory financing for B2C businesses with high working capital with quick sales cycles, lease financing for capex heavy businesses. The rapid growth of technology-enabled asset-light business models is further accelerating the demand for leasing as businesses acquire rapid scale but aim to do so with limited investment in fixed assets.

So where does the investor fit in?

Investing via leasing caters to the short to medium term financial goals of investors who are willing to invest for 18 months to 4 years. For an investor, the upfront payment to purchase the asset is the investment. Whereas, the monthly rentals and any receipt from the sale of the asset is the returns. Once the contract is over, the lessee and lessor can jointly agree to renew the lease or the lessee can also offer to purchase the asset.

An investor can typically earn higher returns through leasing than by providing a loan. Moreover, investors receive monthly returns that reduce outstanding capital and increase returns on an IRR basis. These returns are fixed in nature and are not market linked. Accordingly they do not see the volatility experienced in the stock market.

A unique aspect is that investors can always sell or re-lease the asset to recover value in case of default. Although, they should be mindful of depreciation cost and demand in the secondary market while calculating risk. Investors can and should choose to invest in a variety of assets leased to various companies thereby unlocking further opportunities for portfolio diversification.

New investment possibilities

Lease investing is an excellent diversification tool in a portfolio since it is a non-market linked (not linked to the stock market) asset-backed investment avenue. Investors participating in leasing are normally taking a corporate credit exposure and receiving returns on a monthly basis.

The adoption of technology by investment platforms is enabling such investment options to be accessible to a wider audience and not just institutions and family offices. There is also tremendously more transparency provided to allow the investor to make a more educated decision and keep all potential risks in mind. It is the dawn of a new horizon for investors looking to get more than what the market has so far been providing.

The author, Nikhil Aggarwal, is Founder and CEO at Grip Invest. The views expressed are personal