Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) is a facility offered by mutual funds which allows investors to withdraw money from their existing investments. Investors can opt to withdraw investments either weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or even annually, thus creating regular cash-flow for needs.

There is no limit as to when investors can start an SWP. They can choose to opt for SWP even while making their investments.

(Also read: Investing in mutual funds? Avoid making these 5 mistakes)

Abhinav Angirish, founder, Investonline explains this with an example.

"If someone is investing Rs 1 lakh and he feels he might need money after 18 months, he can activate the SWP option by filling out an instruction form mentioning his date for first withdrawal, frequency of SWP along with other details such as folio number," he said.

At the time of redemption of each installment, investors are required to pay short term capital gain/long term capital gain tax.

These taxes, however, are required to be paid only on gains part and not on the invested amount.

(Also read: Looking to open a mutual fund online? Keep these things in mind)

"Over a period of time with market gains/appreciation, in each SWP installment, invested amount (principal) component decreases and growth/gains part increases. This helps the investor over a period of time to consume less principal amount and thereby allowing the balance principal amount to grow further. This also enables better tax-efficiency," explains DP Singh, executive director and CMO, SBI Mutual Fund.

Each SWP are taxed based upon the holding period of the scheme.

If the SWP is initiated before 12 months for equity fund, it attracts short-term capital gains at the rate of 15 percent plus 4 percent cess. Long term capital gains for equity funds, on the other hand, are taxed at 10 percent plus 4 percent cess provided the gains are over Rs 1 lakh.

(Also read: How to take a loan against your mutual fund investment)

For debt funds, the tax treatment is different.

"For debt-oriented schemes, if the holding period is less than three years, gains are taxed as short term capital gains and as per the investors tax slab while if the holding period is more than three years, then long term capital gains of 20 percent with the benefit of indexation are applicable," explains Singh.

While opting for SWP, Angirish also asks investors to consider the exit load of the scheme.

"Some schemes attract exit-load if the investments are withdrawn before one year," he explains.