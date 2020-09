Gilt funds are debt funds in which investments are made in sovereign bonds, issued by the government of India. Most of the bonds that the government issues are long term bonds, usually between 20 to 40 years.

Since these bonds have a fixed coupon rate, they are safe if held till maturity, say experts. Also, they carry no credit risk as they are issued by RBI.

According to Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of research, FYERS, these funds can provide excellent returns as a tactical investment.

“Investors opting for gilt funds would, however, be served better if they stay invested for the full duration," he advises.

These instruments are quite liquid, traded regularly and subjected to capital gains based on duration of holding.

"There’s other side to the coin as well," warns Rachit Chawla, CEO & Founder, Finway.

“Gilts funds can be the most volatile funds if an investor intends to trade in them. The primary reason it being so is the maturity of gilt funds. Since most of the investment is in long term bonds, gilt funds have higher average maturity periods. Even small changes in the interest rate levels of the country’s economy can cause major changes in the value of gilt funds,” he explains.

Here are key things to consider before investing in gilt funds:

Duration and Average Maturity

According to Chawla, higher the average maturity (or duration) of gilt funds, the higher the sensitivity to interest rate movement. Hence, it becomes an important factor to consider.

Interest Rate Risk

There is an inverse relationship between gilt debt funds and interest rates. Any rise or fall in the interest rate is accompanied by a subsequent fall or rise in the NAV of the fund. This may cause fluctuation in the fund’s return.

"This extreme volatility in the returns of Gilt funds makes them quite unsafe. Amateur investors must, therefore, avoid investing in Gilt funds without a proper strategy," suggests Chawla.

Expense Ratio

Gilt funds also charge a fee for providing fund management services. This is known as expense ratio, which can vary depending on the investment strategy of the fund manager.

According to experts, investors should look for funds with low expense ratio so that they can maximize gains.

How do gilt funds work?

RBI collects the required funds from banks and insurance organizations and lends it to the state/central governments. In exchange, the central bank issues g-secs or government securities with a fixed tenure. Gilt funds subscribe to these securities. Once the security matures, the fund returns it and receives a payout, according to Groww -- an investment platform.