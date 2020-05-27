  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How critical illness insurance can protect your finances in times of crisis?

Updated : May 27, 2020 08:11 PM IST

These plans not only give the insured a lump sum amount but also provide the much-needed financial back-up.
Under the critical illness plan, the total amount paid to the insured can be used to pay for the cost of treatment, recuperation expenses and even to pay off the debts if taken due to the disease.
On the other hand, in case of regular mediclaim policies, the benefit is capped only to the extent of expenses on hospitalisation subject to a maximum of sum insured (SI).
How critical illness insurance can protect your finances in times of crisis?

You May Also Like

COVID-19 impact: FY21 GDP growth pegged at 0.9%; gross market borrowings of states likely at 4.1%

COVID-19 impact: FY21 GDP growth pegged at 0.9%; gross market borrowings of states likely at 4.1%

1 in 10 Indian jobseeker lost job, most think layoff imminent: Naukri.com

1 in 10 Indian jobseeker lost job, most think layoff imminent: Naukri.com

India's Q1 GDP may fall by 40%, says SBI report

India's Q1 GDP may fall by 40%, says SBI report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement