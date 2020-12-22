  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How COVID blues changed income, spending and investment habits of people

Updated : December 22, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Many economies that caved in to the COVID-19 pandemic are slowly limping back to normalcy.
A lot has changed for many since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
While many lost their jobs, others witnessed disruption in their cash flows and capacities to service their debt.
How COVID blues changed income, spending and investment habits of people

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Buy gold on dips at $1,850-1,820 levels: Metals Focus’ Chirag Sheth

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Closing bell: Sensex dips over 1,400 points, Nifty falls 432 points to end at 13,328

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement