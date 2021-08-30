How content plays a significant role in understanding personal finance?

A sense of financial security is something that we all seek, even if we haven’t yet outlined a solid financial strategy for ourselves. It isn’t a thing to worry about as it is never too late to begin. We live in a world laced with a mammoth content bank with the advent of the web, specially designed to make our lives easier. There is an answer to all your finance queries.

The web is embedded with relevant and helpful information put out by experts and professionals in the field as soon as you decide to get started. Not that we are taught to manage our personal finances in school or are innately well-versed with making the right financial strategies for ourselves, personal finance is critical in showing where we are and where we want to be. A great deal of how we choose to educate ourselves is based on the content we consume. It isn’t always that we are blessed with a mentor that nudges us in the right direction.

If you are not much of a bookworm who likes reading hundreds of pages to gain financial intelligence, you can still explore other content formats that make life easier. To take the first step to explore other formats of investment, we have an ocean of content to understand things better that can help with a strong head start. We can turn to YouTube videos put up by experts in the field who break things down for us in a better way.

Content creators are pooling in teams of experts and practicing professionals in the world of finance who constantly share their knowledge on the subject through blogs that can be highly conducive to get into the depth of things. There are engaging social media pages handled by finance mentors that can make life easier. No matter how clichéd it may sound, but content indeed is king.

We no longer live in a world that would save us merely based on savings. In fact, I think that money lying idle is money wasted. Just like how you work hard to earn those bucks, you can make your money work just as hard to earn you more. A single source of income is no longer the way to go. People these days are no longer waiting until their late 30s to start financial planning. Further, people have started to plan their retirement early so that they no longer have to slog until their 60s unless their passion drives them to – a pure game of choice.

This influx of content and a colossal hunger for it has driven the content creators to reach out to their audiences in better and more interesting ways. In order for you to have a sense of what goes into investing in the right stocks, you no longer need to spend eons and a hefty sum on swanky seminars. If you want to follow potential stocks or even understand how to create a DEMAT account, investment platforms like Groww, Zerodha, etc., guide you through the process using blogs, YouTube videos, concise news summaries, and newsletters. You don’t have to manually track the performance of your investments as these platforms do it for you as well.

Customized mailers are a powerful tool to reach out to audiences interested in wealth maximization. Finance platforms have a database of prospective investors who are waiting to consume the knowledge that the platform has to share. Further, customization is key to making the experience even better. So if you have the resources but lack the knowledge, that is where content creators come to fill the gap.

In a world where the most fundamental to in-depth knowledge on any given topic is merely a click away, you can become your own finance manager/agent. A mentorship program is synonymous to a video series, and a 6-month workshop can be a 7-day crash course when referring to the right content.

Managing your personal finance is an ongoing process. However, it doesn’t have to be a complicated one, owing to the magic of content. It is literally like having a mentor at every step. The right education will help you channel your financial resources directionally with the help of guidance by the best minds who share their formula of financial freedom across platforms. All you need is to follow the trails of these experts through blogs, social media, video series, among other formats.

Educate yourself each passing day, and that is the real investment that will provide you security in the real sense. We live in a country with the cheapest internet access, limitless information, a staunch and budding financial system that opens up with new opportunities by the minute. With this promising scenario in the world of finance, content marketplaces are successfully bridging the gaps between the demand and supply of the right content helping you educate yourself and others like never before. So, if you have the resources amalgamated with the right knowledge, nothing can stop you from living the life you always wanted to.

The author, Mayank Jain, is Co-founder at Scalenut. The views expressed are personal