Here's how you can make the most of your EPF account
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:31 AM IST
In the EPF kitty, the employee contributes 12 percent of the salary while an equal amount is contributed by the employers.
The Provident Fund (PF) interest rate is decided and notified annually and members do not have a say in this.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more