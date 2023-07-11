Explainer | How can one start investing in stock market

Investing in the share market means buying stocks of a company. If you want to buy shares, you must first approach a SEBI-registered member, or broker, of a stock exchange.

Investing in stock markets is buying and/or selling shares of a publicly traded companies i.e. listed on a stock exchange. The person/entity buying the share is called an investor.

Here's an FAQ explaining the concept of stock market investing:

