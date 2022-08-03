Home loan prepayment and key factors to consider as RBI set to hike repo rate

Home loan borrowers will have to shell out more in their equated monthly installments (EMIs) after Friday when the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to further raise the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks — in its August policy meeting decision.

Already India's banking regulator has raised repo rates twice since May to 90 basis points (bps). For banks, the lending rates are directly linked to this repo rate. Lately, they have passed on the entire rate hike to customers, amid a rise in borrowing costs.

Here are the latest rates offered by banks on home loans:

Experts concur that in an ascending interest rate environment, it is always better to prepay your home loans or housing loans as it is a great way to close the debt faster, save money on interest outgo and to reduce your EMIs.

Bankbazaar CEO Adhil Shetty says pre-payment is always advisable, regardless of whether markets are falling or rising.

"This is because pre-payment allows borrowers to close the loan much earlier and save on additional interest," Shetty told CNBC-TV18.com.

The decision to prepay a home loan, however, should be based on cost-benefit analysis, Shetty added.

"If the prepayment isn’t going to save a lot of interest, such as when borrowers make the pre-payment later in the tenor of the loan, then they may want to consider the opportunity cost of making a pre-payment vs. putting the funds in an investment that provides higher returns than the savings from pre-paying the loan."

Existing home loan borrowers having sizeable residual tenure, experts said, can also transfer their existing home loan to another lender at lower interest and then opt for the home loan saver/overdraft option such as SBI's Maxgain and others.

Under the overdraft option, a savings or current account is opened for the home loan borrower to deposit his/her surpluses and is linked to the home loan account. The interest cost of the home loan is calculated after deducting the balance maintained in the savings/current account from the outstanding loan amount. This can lower the interest cost for the borrower. He/she is free to withdraw from the savings/current account as and when any fund requirement arises.

Thus, the home loan overdraft option allows a home loan borrower to derive the benefit of making prepayments while maintaining liquidity.

Those going for only prepayment should also take into account the tax benefits they have from the home loan. They should check the terms and condition of prepayment, and make a prepayment plan so that they do not over-extend themselves trying to pre-pay the loan, Bankbazaar's Shetty added.