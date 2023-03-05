Bank of Baroda reduces interest rates on home and MSME loans — Find out new rates here

Both of Bank of Baroda's new offers on home loans and MSME loans are valid till March 31, 2023.
Bank of Baroda on Sunday announced it has reduced its interest rates on home loans by 40 bps to 8.5 percent per annum. The bank also cut down the MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.4 percent per annum, it said in a statement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Both offers are with effect from today and valid till March 31, 2023.
"In addition to reducing its interest rates, the Bank is also offering 100 percent waiver on processing charges on home loans and 50 percent processing charges waiver on MSME loans," the statement added.
The new home loan rate, which begins at 8.5 percent per annum, is available for those applying for fresh loans, balance transfers and also for home improvement loans. The rate is linked to the borrower's credit score, the bank said.
"The offer will make home purchases more affordable for home buyers in the current scenario where the interest rates have risen considerably. The reduction in interest rates for the MSME sector will further support aspiring entrepreneurs and finance their growth ambitions," Ajay K Khurana, the bank's executive director, said.
The bank has also made the process of applying for home loans digital -- via its app or website. Applicants can also visit the bank's branches in person to apply for a loan.
Also Read: Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!