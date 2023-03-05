Bank of Baroda reduces interest rates on home and MSME loans — Find out new rates here

Both of Bank of Baroda's new offers on home loans and MSME loans are valid till March 31, 2023.

Bank of Baroda on Sunday announced it has reduced its interest rates on home loans by 40 bps to 8.5 percent per annum. The bank also cut down the MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.4 percent per annum, it said in a statement.

Both offers are with effect from today and valid till March 31, 2023.

"In addition to reducing its interest rates, the Bank is also offering 100 percent waiver on processing charges on home loans and 50 percent processing charges waiver on MSME loans," the statement added.

The new home loan rate, which begins at 8.5 percent per annum, is available for those applying for fresh loans, balance transfers and also for home improvement loans. The rate is linked to the borrower's credit score, the bank said.

"The offer will make home purchases more affordable for home buyers in the current scenario where the interest rates have risen considerably. The reduction in interest rates for the MSME sector will further support aspiring entrepreneurs and finance their growth ambitions," Ajay K Khurana, the bank's executive director, said.

The bank has also made the process of applying for home loans digital -- via its app or website. Applicants can also visit the bank's branches in person to apply for a loan.