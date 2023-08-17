homepersonal finance NewsHome loans: Here's a list of banks that recently raised their lending rates

Home loans: Here's a list of banks that recently raised their lending rates

4 Min Read

By Anshul  Aug 17, 2023 5:27:56 PM IST (Updated)

The decision by multiple banks to raise lending rates may lead to a direct impact on new loan borrowers. Typically, when banks increase interest rates on retail loans, they tend to extend the tenure of the loan instead of altering the monthly EMI.

In a move that could impact borrowers, several prominent banks in India have announced an increase in their lending rates during the month of August. The decision comes even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its key policy rates for the third consecutive time.
Here's a look at key banks who increased their lending rates in August 2023:
Canara Bank

Canara Bank, a public sector lender, hiked home loan rates effective from 12 August. The bank's overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) now stands at 7.95 percent, with the one-month MCLR at 8.05 percent. The six-month MCLR has been raised to 8.50 percent and the three-month MCLR now stands at 8.15 percent.
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank, another major player in the Indian banking landscape, increased its benchmark MCLR rates by 15 basis points (bps) on select tenures starting from August 7. Notably, MCLRs for tenures beyond one year have remained unchanged.
Bank of Baroda (BoB)
The lender has also joined the trend by raising its benchmark lending rates by 5 basis points (bps) across various tenures. The new rates took effect from 12 August.
ProductConditionsRepo Rate + SpreadEffective Rate of Interest
Baroda Home Loan to Non-Staff membersFor Salaried*BRLLR - 0.55% to BRLLR + 1.35%
(Source: Bank of Baroda website)
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has hiked MCLR by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenures. According to the ICICI Bank website, the overnight, one-month MCLR rate hiked to 8.40 percent from 8.35 percent. The three-months, six months MCLRs at ICICI Bank hiked to 8.45 percent, and 8.80 percent, respectively.
What happens when banks raise lending rates?
The decision by multiple banks to raise lending rates may lead to a direct impact on new loan borrowers. Typically, when banks increase interest rates on retail loans, they tend to extend the tenure of the loan instead of altering the monthly EMI.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen to maintain its key policy rates, including the benchmark repurchase rate (repo), at 6.50%. This decision, announced on 10 August, marks the third consecutive time that the RBI has kept these rates unchanged. Shaktikanta Das, the RBI Chief, disclosed the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
A look at home loan rates of key banks and HFCs
Name of lenderLoan Amount (Rs)
Up to Rs 30 lakh (%)Above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh (%)Above Rs 75 lakh (%)
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India*8.50-10.158.50-10.058.50-10.05
Bank of Baroda8.60-10.658.60-10.658.60-10.90
Union Bank of India8.50-10.758.50-10.958.50-10.95
Punjab National Bank8.55-10.258.50-10.158.50-10.15
Bank of India8.50-10.758.50-10.758.50-10.75
Canara Bank8.85-11.258.75-11.258.55-11.15
UCO Bank8.45-10.308.45-10.308.45-10.30
Bank of Maharashtra**8.50-10.928.50-10.928.50-10.92
Punjab and Sind Bank8.85-9.958.85-9.958.85-9.95
Indian Overseas Bank8.85 onwards8.85 onwards8.85 onwards
Central Bank of India8.45-9.808.45-9.808.45-9.80
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank8.75 onwards8.75 onwards8.75 onwards
ICICI Bank9.00-9.809.00-9.959.00-10.05
Axis Bank9.00-13.309.00-13.309.00-9.40
HSBC Bank8.60 onwards8.60 onwards8.60 onwards
South Indian Bank9.57-10.979.57-10.779.57-11.42
Karur Vysya Bank9.23-10.739.23-10.739.23-10.73
Karnataka Bank8.75-10.438.75-10.438.75-10.43
Federal Bank8.80 onwards8.80 onwards8.80 onwards
Dhanlaxmi Bank9.35-10.509.35-10.509.35-10.50
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank9.45-9.959.45-9.959.45-9.95
Bandhan Bank9.15-15.009.15-13.329.15-13.32
RBL Bank9.15-11.559.10-11.309.10-11.30
CSB Bank11.27-13.1211.27-13.1211.27-13.12
HDFC Bank Ltd.8.50 - 10.208.50 - 10.208.50 - 10.20
City Union Bank12.25 - 14.0012.75 - 14.5013.25 - 14.75
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance8.50-10.358.50-10.558.50-10.75
Bajaj Housing Finance8.50 onwards8.50 onwards8.50 onwards
Tata Capital8.70 onwards8.70 onwards8.70 onwards
PNB Housing Finance8.75-14.508.75-11.458.75-11.45
GIC Housing Finance8.80 onwards8.80 onwards8.80 onwards
Repco Home Finance9.80 onwards9.80 onwards9.80 onwards
Indiabulls Housing8.75 onwards8.75 onwards8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital8.80-14.758.80-14.758.80-14.75
ICICI Home Finance9.20 onwards9.20 onwards9.20 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance8.64 onwards8.64 onwards8.64 onwards
(Source: Paisabazaar; Rates as on August 16)
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 5:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HDFC Bankhome loansICICI Bank

Recommended Articles

View All

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read