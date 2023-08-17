Home loans: Here's a list of banks that recently raised their lending rates

The decision by multiple banks to raise lending rates may lead to a direct impact on new loan borrowers. Typically, when banks increase interest rates on retail loans, they tend to extend the tenure of the loan instead of altering the monthly EMI.

In a move that could impact borrowers, several prominent banks in India have announced an increase in their lending rates during the month of August. The decision comes even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its key policy rates for the third consecutive time.

Here's a look at key banks who increased their lending rates in August 2023:

Canara Bank

Canara Bank, a public sector lender, hiked home loan rates effective from 12 August. The bank's overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) now stands at 7.95 percent, with the one-month MCLR at 8.05 percent. The six-month MCLR has been raised to 8.50 percent and the three-month MCLR now stands at 8.15 percent.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, another major player in the Indian banking landscape, increased its benchmark MCLR rates by 15 basis points (bps) on select tenures starting from August 7. Notably, MCLRs for tenures beyond one year have remained unchanged.

Bank of Baroda (BoB)

The lender has also joined the trend by raising its benchmark lending rates by 5 basis points (bps) across various tenures. The new rates took effect from 12 August.

Product Conditions Repo Rate + Spread Effective Rate of Interest Baroda Home Loan to Non-Staff members For Salaried* BRLLR - 0.55% to BRLLR + 1.35%

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has hiked MCLR by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenures. According to the ICICI Bank website, the overnight, one-month MCLR rate hiked to 8.40 percent from 8.35 percent. The three-months, six months MCLRs at ICICI Bank hiked to 8.45 percent, and 8.80 percent, respectively.

What happens when banks raise lending rates?

The decision by multiple banks to raise lending rates may lead to a direct impact on new loan borrowers. Typically, when banks increase interest rates on retail loans, they tend to extend the tenure of the loan instead of altering the monthly EMI.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen to maintain its key policy rates, including the benchmark repurchase rate (repo), at 6.50%. This decision, announced on 10 August, marks the third consecutive time that the RBI has kept these rates unchanged. Shaktikanta Das, the RBI Chief, disclosed the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

A look at home loan rates of key banks and HFCs

Name of lender Loan Amount (Rs) Up to Rs 30 lakh (%) Above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh (%) Above Rs 75 lakh (%) PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India* 8.50-10.15 8.50-10.05 8.50-10.05 Bank of Baroda 8.60-10.65 8.60-10.65 8.60-10.90 Union Bank of India 8.50-10.75 8.50-10.95 8.50-10.95 Punjab National Bank 8.55-10.25 8.50-10.15 8.50-10.15 Bank of India 8.50-10.75 8.50-10.75 8.50-10.75 Canara Bank 8.85-11.25 8.75-11.25 8.55-11.15 UCO Bank 8.45-10.30 8.45-10.30 8.45-10.30 Bank of Maharashtra** 8.50-10.92 8.50-10.92 8.50-10.92 Punjab and Sind Bank 8.85-9.95 8.85-9.95 8.85-9.95 Indian Overseas Bank 8.85 onwards 8.85 onwards 8.85 onwards Central Bank of India 8.45-9.80 8.45-9.80 8.45-9.80 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards ICICI Bank 9.00-9.80 9.00-9.95 9.00-10.05 Axis Bank 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-9.40 HSBC Bank 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards South Indian Bank 9.57-10.97 9.57-10.77 9.57-11.42 Karur Vysya Bank 9.23-10.73 9.23-10.73 9.23-10.73 Karnataka Bank 8.75-10.43 8.75-10.43 8.75-10.43 Federal Bank 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards Dhanlaxmi Bank 9.35-10.50 9.35-10.50 9.35-10.50 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 9.45-9.95 9.45-9.95 9.45-9.95 Bandhan Bank 9.15-15.00 9.15-13.32 9.15-13.32 RBL Bank 9.15-11.55 9.10-11.30 9.10-11.30 CSB Bank 11.27-13.12 11.27-13.12 11.27-13.12 HDFC Bank Ltd. 8.50 - 10.20 8.50 - 10.20 8.50 - 10.20 City Union Bank 12.25 - 14.00 12.75 - 14.50 13.25 - 14.75 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 8.50-10.35 8.50-10.55 8.50-10.75 Bajaj Housing Finance 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards Tata Capital 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards 8.70 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.75-14.50 8.75-11.45 8.75-11.45 GIC Housing Finance 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards Repco Home Finance 9.80 onwards 9.80 onwards 9.80 onwards Indiabulls Housing 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.80-14.75 8.80-14.75 8.80-14.75 ICICI Home Finance 9.20 onwards 9.20 onwards 9.20 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.64 onwards 8.64 onwards 8.64 onwards

(Source: Paisabazaar; Rates as on August 16)