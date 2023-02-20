Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

With the rise in repo rate, home loan EMIs also increase. Read on to see if borrowers should wait for central bank to stop the rate hike cycle or go and make their purchase now

The flurry of repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in recent months has pushed up home loan interest rates. For most banks, the external benchmark to which their home loans are linked is the repo rate. This means that the entire rate hike is being passed on to borrowers. However, the good news is that the RBI is not likely to increase the rates further and, even if it does, it will not be more than 20 basis points, considering the recent jump in CPI inflation.

India's retail inflation for January increased to 6.52 percent in January as against 5.72 percent in December 2022, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on February 13.

The RBI generally adjusts interest rates to control inflation. Inflation levels go down as consumers reduce their spending and prices stop rising.

Given that, should home loan borrowers wait for RBI to stop the rate hiking cycle?

Well, to get an answer to this let's first understand the current scenario:

The RBI has recently increased the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent, paving the way for banks and NBFCs to increase interest rates on home, personal and other loans. This was the sixth such hike since May 2022 when the central bank had hiked the repo rate by 40 bps. The key benchmark lending rate has risen significantly by 250 bps to 6.50 percent, which touched the bottom of 4 percent in April 2020.

Home loan rates of key public sector banks

Name of Lender Up to Rs. 30 Lakh Above Rs. 30 Lakh & Up to Rs. 75 Lakh Above Rs. 75 Lakh Bank of Baroda 8.85% – 10.60% 8.85% – 10.60% 8.85% – 10.60% Punjab National Bank 8.60% – 9.35% 8.55% – 9.25% 8.55% – 9.25% Punjab & Sind Bank 8.85% – 9.95% 8.85% – 9.95% 8.85% – 9.95% State Bank of India 8.60% – 9.50% 8.60% – 9.40% 8.60% – 9.40% Union Bank of India 8.60% – 10.50% 8.60% – 10.70% 8.60% – 10.70% Indian Bank 8.50% – 10.15% 8.50% – 10.15% 8.50% – 10.15% Bank of India 8.60% – 10.60% 8.60% – 10.60% 8.60% – 10.60% UCO Bank 8.75% – 9.75% 8.75% – 9.75% 8.75% – 9.75% Bank of Maharashtra 8.35% – 10.55% 8.35% – 10.80% 8.35% – 10.80% Canara Bank 8.90% – 13.70% 8.90% – 13.70% 8.90% – 13.70% Indian Overseas Bank 9.30% – 10.70% 8.60% onwards 8.60% onwards

(Source: Paisabazaar)

However, if we see the buyer sentiment, it is positive now and this hike may have some short-term impact on the mid to low- segment housing demand as the overall cost of the unit will go up, said Pramod Kathuria, Founder & CEO, Easiloan while talking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.

Kathuria believes that the current scenario is still good for home loans considering the global and domestic factors.

"Home loan is a long tenure product and it's likely that every borrower is likely to see increase and decrease of interest rate during the full tenure of the loan. Additionally, property price is a larger contributing factor in terms of affordability and as long the price of the property remains attractive for the buyer, the demand will be good. Apart from these factors, the global outlook is stable as compared to a couple of quarters ago, and inflation is also descent," he said.

Echoing the same views, Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar said that the existing high rates may bring down the eligibility, but the benefit of borrowing when the rates are high is that borrowers can expect the rates to come down in the next couple of years at most.

"This means, borrowers would need to repay at a much lower rate compared to when they borrowed," Shetty told CNBC-TV18.com.

This will automatically bring down the tenure even without prepayments. With a few strategic prepayments in the first few years of the loan, Shetty added that borrowers can reduce their interest outflow and tenure by almost half.

Having said that, for borrowers who are looking to invest in a house, this may still be a good time to do so.

On the RBI rate hike cycle, Shetty said that these are not based on domestic situations alone. Global macroeconomic factors such as war, inflation, reduced food production, etc., influence RBI’s decision.

"For instance, if the global inflation numbers do not come under control and Fed or the European Central Banks continue with steep rate hikes, there is a possibility that the RBI may not pause the rate hikes. That said, even if the hikes are paused, it would be a while before the RBI can begin to reverse the rates. So, unless borrowers are prepared to wait another year at least, they may want to go ahead with the purchase," he said.