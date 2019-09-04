#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Home, auto loans to get cheaper: All you need to know about external benchmarking

Updated : September 04, 2019 10:17 PM IST

In the current regime of falling interest rates, the RBI move would bring cheer to borrowers.
Adoption of multiple benchmarks by the same bank will not be allowed.
Home, auto loans to get cheaper: All you need to know about external benchmarking
