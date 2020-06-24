Personal Finance Hold an insurance policy with post office? Pay premiums before June 30 to avoid penalty Updated : June 24, 2020 07:09 PM IST Postal life insurance/rural postal life insurance (RPLI) customers should pay premiums for their policies till June 30 in order to avoid any penalty or default fee. The premiums can be paid for the month of March 2020, April 2020 and May 2020 during this period. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply