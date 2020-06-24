Hold an insurance policy with post office? Pay premiums before June 30 to avoid penalty

Postal life insurance/rural postal life insurance (RPLI) customers should pay premiums for their policies by June 30 in order to avoid any penalty or default fee. The premiums can be paid for the month of March 2020, April 2020 and May 2020 during this period.

Earlier, the deadline was extended to June 30 by India Post on account of COVID-19 lockdown.

RPLI scheme was introduced in 1995 for the benefit of rural populace to extend insurance cover to people living in rural areas with special emphasis on weaker sections and women workers.

Here are the six types of policies offered by RPLI, according to India Post:

Whole Life Assurance (Gram Suraksha)

This is a scheme where the assured amount with accrued bonus is payable to the insured either on attaining the age of 80 years, or to the legal representatives or assignees on death of the insured, whichever occurs earlier, provided the policy is in force on the date of claim.

Endowment Assurance (Gram Santosh)

Under this scheme, the proponent is given an assurance to the extent of the sum assured and accrued bonus till he/she attains the pre-determined age of maturity i.e 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 58 and 60 years of age.

Convertible Whole Life Assurance (Gram Suvidha)

A Whole Life Assurance Policy offers an option to convert to endowment assurance policy at the end of five years of taking policy.

Anticipated Endowment Assurance (Gram Sumangal)

It is a money back policy with maximum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, best suited to those who need periodical returns. Survival benefits are paid to the insured periodically.

10 Years Rural PLI (Gram Priya)

It is a short-term money back scheme for rural populace only. In this case, insured is given life cover to the extent of sum assured for 10 years.

Children Policy (Bal Jeevan Bima)