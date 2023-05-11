HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, retail SIP traction strong: Motilal Oswal

Although HNIs comprehend the advantages of mutual funds over other financial products, past problems in this sector still concern them, Motial Oswal said.

With the debt schemes now under the tax ambit, the relative attractiveness of debt mutual funds verus other fixed income products has reduced substantially, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in a note on Thursday. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) are favouring bank fixed deposits (FDs) over mutual funds (MFs) now, it said.

Although HNIs comprehend the advantages of mutual funds over other financial products, past problems in this sector still concern them, the note added.

MOFSL said that it interacted with a few large mutual fund distributors and institutional sales representatives to examine customer behavior in the current environment. One of the distributors cited that he has never lost a customer for poor returns in the equity segment, but has definitely lost customers because of weak returns in the debt segment.