Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP promises Rs 51,000 for girls' marriage and 3 free LPG cylinders

By Anshul

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled ‘Stree Sankalp Patra’ which strengthens the objectives of women empowerment and women-led development in the state.

According to this, government will augment 'Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana' by increasing the financial support for the marriage of girls belonging to BPL families from the existing Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000. Also, it will provide 3 free LPG cylinders to women of poor households in the state via the new 'Devi Annaporna Yojana.'

Also, the upper limit of loans given to women self-help groups will be raised and interest rate will be reduced to two percent.

The government said, it will provide bicycle for school-going girls of class 6th to 12th and a scooty to girls pursuing higher education.

The government will provide an amount of Rs 25,000 to pregnant women to ensure proper treatment and the care of mother and child. Additionally, they will enroll all women over 30 years from poor families in Atal Pension Yojana.

Releasing the 'Sankalp Patra', BJP president J P Nadda further promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions.

With less than a week left for assembly polls in his home state on November 12, Nadda promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including government and five new medical colleges if his party retained power.

A new BJP government will also order a survey of Waqf properties to prevent their "illegal" use, he said.

Releasing the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted to power and said a committee will be formed for it.

He stressed the sops offered by his party cannot be called freebies as there is a fine distinction between empowerment and allurement.