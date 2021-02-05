Higher health insurance cover can stand by your side to support cancer treatment

Authored by Shashank Chaphekar

As we look for ways on how to maintain good physical health, making plans for critical illness coverage is vital given the rapidly escalating healthcare costs, which continue to grow at an unsustainable rate. Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming and add to that, the mental, emotional and financial havoc that it wreaks on the individual battling the disease as well as on their family.

Several studies show that cancer survivors experience above average rates of medical hardship. Stress over unpaid bills and treatment delays due to costs could lead to changes in health behaviors and jeopardize treatment outcomes.

Therefore to help take away some of the financial burdens and for greater peace of mind before unexpected illness strikes, it is of utmost importance to prepare ahead of time and get yourself and your family a value-based affordable comprehensive health insurance plan with the benefit of the higher sum insured and add on critical illness cover for easy and lifetime access to quality healthcare.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, cancer cases in India are likely to increase to 1.57 million by 2025. These alarming statistics make it even more imperative to have an adequate no-compromise health insurance cover to make it easier for patients to receive the best treatment for critical illnesses, with better financial security to their peace of mind while undergoing recovery.

Medical bills incurred from unexpected illnesses are a significant source of stress that can affect patients’ recovery. Many cancer patients have to regularly visit the hospital for treatment, they might also worry about losing their job or income as they have to take significant time off work to recover. This is why it’s especially worth considering opting for a good comprehensive healthcare financing solution to protect against a variety of health challenges that one could possibly face over the lifetime and help make the hospitalization process easier on you and your family financially.

Also, for all those patients diagnosed with cancer, being an “active patient” is crucial to ensuring your choices reflect your values and beliefs. That means you work together with your doctor to make decisions. When you're an active patient, you can be sure that your choices reflect your values and beliefs. And you're more likely to be happy with your care and to have better medical results. There are many ways to become more active and involved in your care.

Here are some ideas on how you can become an active patient:

Ask questions. If your doctor says something you don't understand, don't be afraid to ask him or her to say it again in a different way. You have a right to understand your condition and your options.

Bring a support person. It's a good idea to take a trusted friend or relative to every appointment. This person can take notes for you and help you remember later what your doctor said.

Help your doctor. Always try to answer your doctor's questions fully and truthfully. This will help your doctor better manage your care. Be sure to go to all your appointments, and take any medicines as prescribed. Keep your doctor informed about any changes in your health.

Expand your treatment team. For example, a nurse practitioner may be more available to answer questions than your doctor. A social worker or an agent can help you with health insurance issues or recommend a support group to help you get the care and services you need.

Be part of each decision. Your feelings and values are an important part of any decision, so share them with your doctor. You may also want to talk to loved ones who will be affected by your choices.

Make a plan. After you and your doctor have made a decision, find out what you can do to make sure that you will have the best possible outcome. Write down the next steps you'll take. This can help you feel confident about your decision.

On this #WorldCancerDay, strive to ask more questions, rely on a support person, be candid with your care team, and retain control of your finances with a comprehensive health plan - all actions you can take to ultimately make better decisions about your or loved one's treatment and care.