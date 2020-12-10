Finance Here's why your health insurance premiums have increased in 2020 Updated : December 10, 2020 12:27 PM IST There has been an increase in the premiums of health insurance products recently owing to the implementation of standardisation guidelines. These guidelines standardise all the exclusions with an intent to make the policies easy to comprehend for the customers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.