Here's why your credit score is low, even though you pay bills on time

In addition to credit repayment history, bureaus also give weightage to other vital parameters while evaluating the credit score. Ignoring these factors can damage the credit score despite timely payments of loans EMIs and credit card bills.

Here are some of the factors that can impact credit score negatively apart from untimely payments, as suggested by Radhika Binani - chief product officer, Paisabazaar:

Maintaining credit utilisation ratio above 30 percent

A higher credit utilisation ratio of over 30 percent may indicate that the borrower is having a difficult time managing the finances. Hence, credit bureaus pull down the credit score by a few points once a user breaches this threshold.

If the borrower tends to frequently breach this mark, it's better that he/she requests the card issuer to increase the credit limit or opt for an additional credit card. This would increase the total credit limit and bring down the credit utilisation ratio, provided the borrower do not increase the spendings upon getting the additional limit.

Submitting multiple credit queries within a short span

Whenever borrowers apply for a loan or credit card, the lender assesses their creditworthiness by fetching the credit report from the credit bureaus. Such lender initiated credit report enquiries are termed as hard enquiries, each of which pulls down the credit score by a few points. This can damage the credit score to a great extent if done within a short span of time.

Instead of submitting multiple credit enquiries directly to various lenders, it’s better to visit online financial marketplaces to choose the right credit option and most suitable lender on the basis of the credit score, income and other eligible criteria.

Higher share of unsecured loans in credit mix

Credit mix is the ratio of the unsecured and secured debt. Lenders generally prefer lending to those with a higher share of secured loans (home loans, loan against property, car loans etc.). Hence, credit bureaus score such borrowers positively.

Those with a higher share of unsecured loans (personal loan, loan against credit card etc.) in their credit mix, are generally less preferred by lenders. Hence, users should ensure a healthy credit mix by prepaying their unsecured loans first. They can also work towards a balanced credit mix and increase the credit score by consolidating debt by replacing unsecured loans with the secured ones.

Not monitoring co-signed or guaranteed loan account(s)

Not monitoring any co-signed or guaranteed loan accounts can adversely affect the credit score. If users co-sign or become guarantor to a loan, they are equally liable to pay off the EMIs on time. Any form of delay or default in loan repayment on part of the primary borrowers can impact the credit score as well. This makes it crucial to regularly review the repayment activities of the co-signed or guaranteed loan accounts to ensure timely payments.

Credit report errors

Any incorrect information listed on the credit report can harm the credit score and even dampen borrowers’ ability to get loan or better interest rates and lending terms. Hence, one should always try to stay on top of the credit report and look out for any clerical errors, misinformation or fraudulent activities attached to the report.

Ideally, borrowers must check their credit report at least once in every 3 months and contact the bureau or the lender on spotting any discrepancies in the report to get it rectified.