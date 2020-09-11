Personal Finance Here's why your credit score is low, even though you pay bills on time Updated : September 11, 2020 09:13 PM IST In addition to credit repayment history, bureaus also give weightage to other vital parameters while evaluating the credit score. Ignoring these factors can damage the credit score despite timely payments of loans EMIs and credit card bills. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply