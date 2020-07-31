Personal Finance Here's why you should open a mutual fund in the name of your child Updated : July 31, 2020 07:47 PM IST Whether a child is still crawling around the living room floor or getting ready to graduate from high school, investing in mutual funds on his/her behalf is a good idea. Investing early provides an opportunity to generate long term wealth that can be used to meet the rising financial needs as a child grows up. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply