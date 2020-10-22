Personal Finance Here's why you should invest in SIP as soon as possible Updated : October 22, 2020 06:20 PM IST Systematic Investment Plan, commonly referred to as SIP, allows investors to invest regularly a fixed sum in mutual fund (MF) schemes. Under this, the set up is such that the money is automatically debited from the bank account on a fixed date. According to experts, choosing the SIP route is the best way to invest money in mutual funds for monthly salary earners. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.