Do you often wonder if you could invest the surplus amount sitting in your savings or current account yielding next to zero returns? Since investing that amount in FDs or any long-term scheme is not feasible as you need some liquidity at your disposal, what options do you really have? Well, the answer lies in investing in liquid funds. So what are liquid funds?

Staying true to their name, liquid funds are a debt market mutual funds scheme that ensures money is available instantly to the investor, whenever required.

Basically, liquid funds as debt funds invest in short‐term assets such as treasury bills, government securities, repos, certificates of deposit, or commercial paper with maturities of up to 91 days. Hence, the return on the liquid fund depends upon the market price of the securities in which the liquid fund has invested. Furthermore, the returns of liquid funds are relatively more stable as compared to other debt funds because prices of short‐term securities do not change as much as long-term bonds.

As the instruments where liquid funds invest are highly liquid and can be realized anytime, such funds offer high liquidity with minimum risk. To better understand the liquid funds, let’s look at the way they work.

How Liquid Funds Invest and Earn?

A liquid fund is likely to hold securities that are not only short-term and highly liquid but have good credit quality. Following the SEBI guidelines, liquid funds are deterred from investing in assets defined as risky by SEBI to contain credit risk in the liquid fund portfolio. Also, liquid funds are allowed to invest only in those commercial papers that have an overall exposure limit of 20% in a sector.

Furthermore, in order to be able to meet any redemption demands, liquid funds have to hold 20 percent of their assets in liquid products such as cash and cash equivalents like money market securities.

So how do liquid funds make money? Liquid funds earn mostly from the interest payments on the debt holdings, while there is a small part of income that is generated by capital gains. It is because the market value of liquid funds does not respond much to change in interest rates in the market.

Purpose of Liquid Funds

As you invest your money in liquid funds rather than keeping them in banks, what are the benefits in it?

First and foremost, better returns! Liquid funds generate returns in the range of 3% to 6% per annum, which is substantially higher than keeping money in savings or current accounts. In a traditional bank fixed deposit, the investor suffers an interest penalty on premature withdrawal. On the other hand, money in bank savings accounts can be withdrawn at any time, but they offer interest lower than what is usually earned by a liquid fund.

Secondly, easy liquidity. Unlike in a traditional bank fixed deposit where funds are locked for a fixed period; liquid funds offer flexible holding periods with easy exit options. Even on redemption, the proceeds are credited into the bank account the very next day.

Lastly, liquid funds offer flexibility where you can keep moving money in and out of liquid funds as per requirement without incurring any additional costs. Hence, it is much more efficient than creating bank fixed deposits and then breaking them, if required.

Special Features

Instant Redemption: Some funds offer instant credit in the bank accounts of the investor of up to Rs 50,000 and the balance is credited on the next working day. Hence, one does not need to keep surpluses in the savings account and can just withdraw as and when required.

Scheduled Redemption: Some platforms allow you to set a redemption date while investing in liquid funds. Hence, the money can be utilized to generate higher returns rather than keeping it in savings or current accounts. For example, if the salary is credited on the 1st of every month and EMI is due on the 15th of every month, a smart investor can transfer the amount of EMI in the liquid fund and earn better returns for the period.

Liquid Funds Make for Lucrative Investments

By now you know that it is a smarter choice to invest money in liquid funds for short-term purposes rather than keeping them in bank accounts. Short-term surpluses are often kept as contingency funds or for some purpose, that requires utilization of funds after a few days or weeks. In such a scenario, keeping them in fixed deposit is cumbersome and requires visiting a bank branch. But liquid funds offer returns, which are comparable to the fixed deposit returns but offer many more advantages.

Such investments have become much more convenient with digital platforms as it allows to keep funds moving in and out of the liquid funds. At present, about Rs 3.5 lakh crore is invested in liquid funds of different mutual funds as more and more investors are adopting this instrument for their short-term surpluses.