Given the current uncertainty in the market owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rate scenario, fixed maturity plans (FMPs) can be a good option for investors who have surplus money and are looking to park it somewhere.

Though the one concern about FMPs is that they have less liquidity, it’s important to know that today almost all banks are willing to give loans against the security of a FMP. So liquidity needs, if they arise, can be taken care of, as DP Singh, Chief Business Officer of SBI Mutual Fund, highlights.

Let’s understand what kind of investors are best suited for FMPs

FMPs, as we know, are the fixed deposit version of the mutual fund industry, which are close-ended in nature.

As per Singh, it is best suitable for low-risk investors who can spare the money for a period of 3-4 years (depending on the tenor of the FMP) and do not wish to take the risk of volatile interest rates in the near term.

Additionally, Singh says that low-risk investors looking to lock in yields at the current market rates should look at investing in FMPs.

So, is it a good time to lock in yields?

Singh believes that there is a lot of volatility and uncertainty in interest rates due to the pandemic and chances are that rates will remain flattish in the medium term.

“Both central and state governments have increased their borrowing which would keep pressure on interest rates in the near term. So, if somebody wants to take a call and wishes to invest any surplus money that they have at these levels in debt funds, then they might be relatively better off locking in their yields in an FMP rather than in an instrument like fixed deposit (FD). While RBI has been maintaining accommodative stance and lower rates, inflation (at these levels) may not let that happen,” Singh explains.

How are FMP investments better than FDs?

As India moves towards becoming a developed economy, Singh tells that interest rates over a longer period of time are bound to head downwards as most developed economies have interest rates ranging between 0 and 2 percent.

The last two years of the pandemic have brought in a lot of volatility, Singh further says, not just in the equity markets but also in the debt markets. The biggest benefit of an FMP is that a client can lock in the existing yields for a period of 3-4 years with a huge tax arbitrage.

“Bank FDs attract tax as per the tax bracket which can be as high as 40 percent. Over and above this, there is tax efficiency built into debt funds as investors get indexation benefits when paying long-term capital gains tax, provided the investment is held for a period of over three years. Since inflation is likely to be in the 4-5 percent range, the returns from FMPs will also comparatively be much more tax efficient. Therefore, investments in FMPs is better in the current low interest rate scenario,” Singh says.

How much should one invest in FMPs?

According to Singh, parking 100 percent of the surplus money in one investment avenue is not advisable and so is the case with FMPs. Here, he is presuming that anyone putting money in an FMP is someone who has a part of the total surplus money lying in the bank or in an FD.

Therefore, he recommends FMPs to investors in the current times as he thinks that the yields offered here are better than that of an FD.