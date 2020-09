Every person whose taxable income is more than the exempted threshold limit prescribed under the Income Tax (I-T) law is required to file income tax return (ITR).

However, there are cases where the person is required filing return of income even if the total income is below the exempted threshold limit.

When the income before capital gain exemption (Section 54 to 54GB) or deductions (Section 80C to 80U) exceeds the maximum amount not chargeable to tax;

An individual (an ordinary resident in India) who owns overseas assets or has signing authority in any account outside India.

Claim deduction under the heading "C.—Deductions in respect of certain income” of Chapter VI-A (i.e., Section 80QQB, 80RRB, etc.);

Carry forward certain losses;

Claim a refund of TDS/TCS;

Claim exemption under section 13A available to a political party; and

Claim exemption under section 11 and 12 available to a charitable or religious trust.

According to Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBook Ltd, every person who falls under any one scenario of seventh proviso to section 139(1) even if his/her taxable income is less than the exempted threshold limit prescribed under the law is also required to file income tax return.

Filling of return become necessary if, an individual who deposited an amount or aggregate amount of Rs 1 crore of more in one or more current accounts during the financial year.

Filling of return is also necessary if an individual spent an amount or aggregate amount more than Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel for self or any other person during the financial year.

Filling of return is also necessary if, an individual spent an amount or aggregate amount more than Rs 1 lakh on consumption of electricity during the financial year.

Those having non-taxable income can also file ITR for various other purposes like visa, bank loan, credit card application, suggests Lionel Charles, chief executive officer, IndiaFilings.

