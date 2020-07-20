Personal Finance Here's why you should continue investing in FDs despite falling rates Updated : July 20, 2020 01:28 PM IST A fixed deposit (FD), also known as term deposit, gives a fixed rate of interest until maturity. While conventional investors consider it as one of the best investment options because of its risk-free nature, the falling rates in the current scenario have become a point of concern for them. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply