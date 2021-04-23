Here's why you should consider investing in equity market Updated : April 23, 2021 03:19:38 IST In India, if you ask any random person - whether investing in the stock market is worth it or not, then the odds of listening to a negative answer would be much higher. Even as a kid, we used to hear such things as investing in the share market is a pure gamble, and people come here to lose everything. Published : April 23, 2021 03:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply