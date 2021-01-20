Personal Finance Here’s why you need to buy top-up health insurance plan Updated : January 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST Health insurance is your safety net when it comes to unforeseen illnesses and medical expenses. The importance of a health insurance is usually not realized until the need arises but it is one of the most significant investments you can make for long-term peace of mind. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply