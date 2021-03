The number of women buying health insurance cover for themselves has apparently risen more so in this year despite the COVID Pandemic, thus meeting the theme of this year-achieving an equal future for women in a COVID-19 world.

The fact that more and more women are buying health insurance cannot be disputed. One insurance aggregator had reported that in FY2017, only 9 percent of women bought health security for themselves. But by FY2019, the same dramatically rose to nearly 19 percent! What is also heartening is that about 60 percent of these women-buyers were opting for optimal coverage – a sum insured upwards of Rs. 5 lakh.

However, a recent study by the National Cancer Registry Programme, which, rather worryingly, stated that women were more at risk when it came to cancer. According to this study, currently, women account for 53 percent of all cancer cases in the country, breast and cervical cancers being the most common types of cancer. The study also stated that maximum breast cancer patients were from the urban locality.

In most cases, both these cancer types can be managed or apparently cured – if detected early. Thus, building awareness among women is critical to tackle the deadly disease.

The first and the most useful type of awareness is self-awareness and of course, the next step, care. While prevention isn’t much of a choice here, a certain amount of care can go a long way to ensure there are no alarming surprises and women are well-prepared. For this, a little attention to health and family history can reduce the risk of cancer to a great deal.

While it is accepted that a family history of cancer means an individual is susceptible to cancer, when it comes to breast cancer, women must ensure that they are aware of the changes in their body. Towards this, regular breast examination by self and checking for lumps can help women immediately identify any abnormal changes.

Apart from lumps, some of the key changes to watch out for include discoloration of the skin around the breasts, changes in the shape and color of the nipples, and areola or the surrounding skin. Women can consult their doctors on the right technique of self-examination. There are ample guides available that show women the right way to conduct a self-examination of breasts.

In addition to regular self-examination, medical screening can help women detect breast cancer at a very early stage. The prescribed frequency of such screening in younger women is lesser vis-à-vis older women as the risk of cancer increases with age. To further reduce the risk of breast cancer, women must consider having their first child before 30 years of age, exclusively breastfeed their newborn baby up to 6 months and not abuse hormonal medication. When there is a family history of breast cancer, women must consult their breast surgeon and conduct periodic checks for abnormalities.

Women must also keep in mind that breast cancer must be treated by qualified Oncologists (surgical or radiation oncologist) preferably at a comprehensive cancer care center which has a tumor board. This will ensure the patient has the best care with a host of cancer experts.

Cervical cancer is the other common cancer among Indian women. The causes of cervical cancer are not completely known but researchers agree that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) plays a major role in cancerous cells developing in the cervix/uterus.

Prolonged infection from certain HPV strains can eventually lead to cervical cancer. In almost all cases, this can be avoided through local hygiene and a simple vaccine administered during late childhood or up to the age of 26 years. Older adults can also opt for vaccination after consultation with a doctor. It is advisable for women above 40 years to get a Pap smear periodically.

Urban lifestyle-related issues are also said to be responsible for rising incidents of both these types of cancer.

Cancer is a disease with far-reaching consequences for the woman-patient as well as her loved ones. While a woman, diagnosed with cancer, undergoes immense stress and emotional turmoil, the financial burden can further take a toll on her health.

Thus, women should simultaneously choose a good health insurance product or even a cancer-specific insurance policy, and exercise utmost care by doing a regular self-examination and screening to detect any.